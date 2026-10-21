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Ozzy Osbourne Was 'Flying High' 'Until the Day He Passed,' Says Wife Sharon Osbourne: 'He Was So Happy'

image of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne performed his final show with Black Sabbath in Birmingham, England, on July 5, 2025.

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Oct. 21 2026, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

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Sharon Osbourne shared that Ozzy stayed cheerful after his final Black Sabbath concert, just weeks before he passed away at 76.

"He was like, flying high again. He was so happy. Until the day he passed, he was still on that high," Sharon said during a London screening of the concert film Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning on Tuesday night, October 20.

The July 5, 2025, farewell concert in Birmingham, England, marked Ozzy's final appearance alongside Black Sabbath and brought together some of heavy metal's biggest names, including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Pantera and Tool.

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Sharon Recalls Ozzy's Joy After His Final Concert

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image of Sharon revealed that Ozzy was laughing and telling jokes again after his July 2025 farewell concert.
Source: MEGA

Sharon revealed that Ozzy was laughing and telling jokes again after his July 2025 farewell concert.

Speaking to Phil Alexander, Sharon reflected on how the performance affected the rock legend in his final weeks.

"He was so excited, so thankful to everyone. It was just joyous for us to see him that way, because we hadn't seen him that way in years. He was laughing, telling jokes again. It was brilliant," she recalled.

The concert fulfilled Ozzy's wish to reunite with his bandmates and say a proper goodbye to his fans.

Sharon explained that the musician "wanted to perform one more time to say thank you and goodbye to everyone," despite the physical challenges he faced.

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Ozzy Struggled With His Health Before the Performance

image of Sharon Osbourne disclosed that Ozzy's emphysema made his ability to sing unpredictable
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne disclosed that Ozzy's emphysema made his ability to sing unpredictable

Sharon explained that Ozzy's emphysema made it hard to tell if he could physically perform live, even after good rehearsals.

"He was just praying that his longs would work and that he could sing," she recalled. "He could have been great at soundcheck, and then the gig would happen and he wouldn't even be able to speak. But it's mind over matter."

"The guys didn't know how sick Ozzy was. I mean, even my kids — we never told my kids," Sharon revealed. "So nobody knew how sick he was."

Though he was determined to finish the performance, Sharon worried he wouldn't make it through the concert.

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Sharon Praises the Musicians Who Supported Ozzy's Farewell

image of Sharon Osbourne credited Ozzy's closest friends and fellow musicians for making his final concert possible.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne credited Ozzy's closest friends and fellow musicians for making his final concert possible.

Sharon credited the heavy metal community with helping make her husband's final performance possible.

"Ozzy's closest friends were up there with him. You asked them to do something, and they delivered," she said.

"He was overcome with it all. He was so, so happy," Sharon recalled. "He was just genuinely moved by the whole thing. He just couldn't believe it."

Sharon also shared a behind-the-scenes anecdote about Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

"I thought, why tell him? It ruins the surprise!" she joked. "I said, you know, just go out there and talk to the crowd and introduce the different bands. And he's like, 'I can't do that.' F--- off, you're an actor!"

Sharon Reflects on Ozzy's Legacy

image of Sharon remembered her late husband and said, 'Nobody had the soul that Ozzy had in his voice.'
Source: MEGA

Sharon remembered her late husband and said, 'Nobody had the soul that Ozzy had in his voice.'

When asked what distinguished her husband from other performers, Sharon pointed to the emotional quality of his singing rather than his larger-than-life stage persona.

"Nobody had the soul that Ozzy had in his voice … It wasn't just blabbing words, it was heartfelt in everything," she continued.

Sharon also noted the singer's signature mischievous sense of humor.

"He would like to show his b-- — that was his swan song," she quipped.

The concert film Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning, featuring farewell show footage and behind-the-scenes moments, hits theaters worldwide on October 28.

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