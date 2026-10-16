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Sharon Osbourne Reveals Doctors 'Advised' Ozzy to Not Perform in Final Black Sabbath Show: 'They Said It Would Kill Him'

image of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne said that doctors warned Ozzy that his final Black Sabbath concert could kill him.

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Oct. 16 2026, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

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Sharon Osbourne revealed that her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, knowingly risked shortening his life to perform at Black Sabbath's final concert.

"They advised us not to do the show. They said it would kill him. We were all together, and Ozzy said, 'It's not an option. It's what I want.' He said, 'I know I'm dying. If I miss a few months of my life, I want to go this way. This is what I want,'" Sharon said in an interview.

The legendary musician performed at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, on July 5, 2025, just 17 days before his death.

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Ozzy Refused to Cancel the Final Black Sabbath Skit

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image of Ozzy refused to cancel Black Sabbath's final performance together despite knowing he might die.
Source: imageSPACE/MEGA

Ozzy refused to cancel Black Sabbath's final performance together despite knowing he might die.

Sharon said her husband remained determined to take the stage despite understanding the potential consequences of performing in his weakened condition.

"It was his wishes and we went through it. He said to me, 'Another six months, what's it going to do for me?'" she recalled.

Although Ozzy had struggled with multiple health problems in the years leading up to the event, Sharon said he approached the concert with a clear understanding of its significance.

"It was more than a great day; basically, it was Ozzy's goodbye, and he knew it was his goodbye," she explained.

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Sharon Hid Ozzy's Condition From Their Children

image of Sharon kept Ozzy's health condition's severity hidden from their kids.
Source: Martin Harris/MEGA

Sharon kept Ozzy's health condition's severity hidden from their kids.

Sharon revealed that they kept the true severity of Ozzy’s health a complete secret, hiding it from their own children, friends and even his Black Sabbath bandmates.

Despite the circumstances surrounding the performance, she emphasized that she does not view his decision as tragic.

"But again, it's not sad. Look at him, a Viking to the end," she added.

Guitarist Tony Iommi recalled being shocked when he saw Ozzy being carried into rehearsals, while bassist Geezer Butler previously described his former bandmate as "much quieter than ever."

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Ozzy Was 'Elated' During His Final 17 Days

image of Sharon said it 'was glorious to see how happy' Ozzy was in the last 17 days.
Source: Save the Chimps/MEGA

Sharon said it 'was glorious to see how happy' Ozzy was in the last 17 days.

Sharon was thrilled to see her husband so happy and elated for 17 days after the concert, repeatedly saying "I did it" after years of health struggles.

"It was glorious to see how happy he was, because he'd been so depressed, so down," Sharon continued.

She also recalled receiving a message from a concertgoer whose description of Ozzy resonated with her.

She also agreed with a fan's note from a recent concert describing Ozzy as "a young man trapped in an old man's body."

Black Sabbath Considered a Final Album Before Ozzy's Death

image of Watt claimed Black Sabbath's final album never materialized because drummer Bill Ward was unable to make it work.
Source: WENN.COM/MEGA

Watt claimed Black Sabbath's final album never materialized because drummer Bill Ward was unable to make it work.

Black Sabbath had also discussed the possibility of recording another studio album featuring the band's original lineup.

Although producer Andrew Watt was excited about the new project, Iommi questioned the need for another album since their 2013 record, 13, was promoted as their final one.

He described Watt as "very keen and a bit too excited," adding that the producer "didn't know what it was like working with the original Sabbath."

However, Andrew explained that while Ozzy, Geezer and Tony were on board, drummer Bill Ward "was not going to be able to make the record; he wasn't able to do it for a multitude of different reasons. So that's why that didn't happen."

"But the other guys were all into doing it, and then Bill sent us all this long email, and then it was over," Andrew said.

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