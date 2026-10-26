Sharon Osbourne Says She Visits Ozzy's Grave 'Every Day' After His Death: 'I Can See Him From My Window'

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Nearly a year and a half after Ozzy Osbourne's death on July 22, 2025, his wife of more than four decades, Sharon Osbourne, continues to keep his memory close to her heart. Opening up about life without her beloved husband, Sharon reflected on her devastating loss, admitting she will "never get over" his death and revealing that she visits his final resting place "every day." "Of course, every day. I can see him from my window," she shared.

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Sharon Osbourne Learning to Live With Loss and Suffering

Source: MEGA Sharon Osbourne continuously adapts to life without her husband.

She also spoke about the profound depth of her grief and the enduring process of adjusting to a world without her longtime partner. “You’ve lost the love of your life, so you don’t just wake up and go, ‘I’m fine now. I’m cured.’ You never get over it. But you learn to live with it, and that’s what I’m trying to do," she noted. "So you either sit in a room and don’t come out, or you accept it, befriend it, and that’s it.”

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Ozzy Osbourne Was Buried in His Personal Estate

Source: MEGA Family members laid Ozzy Osbourne to rest on his private grounds.

The legendary frontman's death marked the end of a long struggle with complex medical conditions. Official documentation revealed that Ozzy succumbed to “out-of-hospital cardiac arrest” alongside an “acute myocardial infarction,” with underlying issues such as coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease featuring autonomic dysfunction named as “joint causes.” Following his passing, a public funeral procession wound through his native streets of Birmingham, England, on July 30, 2025, allowing thousands of admirers to pay tribute before his body was escorted to his private Buckinghamshire estate for burial. “There was no way I could put Ozzy in a public graveyard. I’ve seen what happens to other people in the public eye. There’s no peace because people want to come and they want to pay their respects. That’s an ongoing thing, and I wanted Ozzy to rest and just be,” Sharon told the BBC, explaining why she chose a private sanctuary over a public space.

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Ozzy Osbourne's Goodbye to His Wife

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne offered heartfelt words during his final night with Sharon.

Sharon also shared that she was present in the house on the morning he died, having been asleep when he suffered a fatal cardiac event. “We’d spoken in the night. Ozzy had woken in the night and he asked me to kiss him twice, and I did. And then he said, ‘Hold me, hold me tight,’ and I did,” she recalled. “And then the next thing I know, it’s early in the morning, and someone comes rushing into the room saying, ‘Come down now.’ I ran down, and that was it.”

Ozzy Osbourne's Last Performance With Black Sabbath

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne reunited with Black Sabbath for one miraculous final concert.