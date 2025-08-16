Sharon Stone Says She's 'Back' to 'Wearing Lady Underwear' After Her Sons Moved Out: 'I'm a Girl Again'
Sharon Stone is reclaiming her wardrobe now that her three sons have left.
During a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Stone opened up about her shift back to "lady underwear" after spending 25 years living in a "stinky fraternity house."
The iconic actress, who has three adopted sons — Roan Stone, 25, with ex-husband Phil Bronstein, Laird Stone, 20 and Quinn Stone, 19— joked about how motherhood dramatically impacted her fashion choices.
"I've been wearing boxer shorts," Sharon explained. "Because you do not wear lady panties when you have so many boys."
Emphasizing the transformation, she stated, "I started morphing into 'a dude, just a dude.' Now that they live in other places, I'm a girl again."
Sharon expressed her excitement about embracing her femininity once more. "I hope you notice. I feel really feminine again. I grew my hair back. It's amazing!" she said.
The actress, renowned for her alluring yet dangerous roles — particularly as Catherine Tramell in the 1992 classic Basic Instinct — reflected on her iconic characterization in a recent interview with Business Insider. She discussed the notorious scene in which Catherine crosses her legs during an interrogation, revealing a lot more than just her confidence.
"It made me an icon, but it didn't bring me respect," Sharon admitted. "But would I do it again? We don't get to make these choices in life. I don't participate in the fantasy world in this way."
Fans of Sharon may be excited to learn that writer Joe Eszterhas is reportedly working on a reboot of Basic Instinct, with hints that Sharon could reprise her legendary role.
But before that, catch her in the action-comedy Nobody 2, hitting theaters on August 15, alongside stars Bob Odenkirk, Christopher Lloyd and Connie Nielsen. Plus, Sharon will appear next year in the eagerly anticipated third season of HBO's Euphoria.
In the film, Stone plays the villainous mafia boss, Lendina. She's discussed how she approaches playing a villain and what drew her to the character.
In an interview with Vogue Adria, she said: "I only play villains when I feel that the character somehow connects to the Zeitgeist of what's happening in the universe at the time I'm playing it, and that it will do more than just entertain. I do it when I believe it will spark conversation — and that through that conversation, something greater than just entertainment might emerge."
Meanwhile, Stone confirmed she would be joining the Euphoria cast on February.
At the time, she released a statement about her excitement for the role. While details of her character are being kept under wraps, she was quoted saying: "There is little more exciting than going to work with this team of thrilling talent. From the genius of Sam Levinson to the raw sophistication of this profoundly moving cast and tight crew. I am honored to be Euphoric."