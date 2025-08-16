NEWS Sharon Stone Says She's 'Back' to 'Wearing Lady Underwear' After Her Sons Moved Out: 'I'm a Girl Again' Source: @sharonstone/Instagram; Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube Sharon Stone revealed she returned to ‘lady underwear’ after her sons moved out. OK! Staff Aug. 16 2025, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

Sharon Stone is reclaiming her wardrobe now that her three sons have left. During a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Stone opened up about her shift back to "lady underwear" after spending 25 years living in a "stinky fraternity house." The iconic actress, who has three adopted sons — Roan Stone, 25, with ex-husband Phil Bronstein, Laird Stone, 20 and Quinn Stone, 19— joked about how motherhood dramatically impacted her fashion choices.

Source: Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube Sharon Stone talked about her sons during her 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' appearance.

"I've been wearing boxer shorts," Sharon explained. "Because you do not wear lady panties when you have so many boys." Emphasizing the transformation, she stated, "I started morphing into 'a dude, just a dude.' Now that they live in other places, I'm a girl again." Sharon expressed her excitement about embracing her femininity once more. "I hope you notice. I feel really feminine again. I grew my hair back. It's amazing!" she said.

Source: Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube Sharon Stone jokingly described living with her three sons as living in a 'stinky fraternity house.'

She added, "I hope you notice. I feel really feminine again. I grew my hair back. It's amazing!" The actress, renowned for her alluring yet dangerous roles — particularly as Catherine Tramell in the 1992 classic Basic Instinct — reflected on her iconic characterization in a recent interview with Business Insider. She discussed the notorious scene in which Catherine crosses her legs during an interrogation, revealing a lot more than just her confidence.

Source: Mega Sharon Stone said she wore boxer shorts during her years raising her boys.

"It made me an icon, but it didn't bring me respect," Sharon admitted. "But would I do it again? We don't get to make these choices in life. I don't participate in the fantasy world in this way." Fans of Sharon may be excited to learn that writer Joe Eszterhas is reportedly working on a reboot of Basic Instinct, with hints that Sharon could reprise her legendary role. But before that, catch her in the action-comedy Nobody 2, hitting theaters on August 15, alongside stars Bob Odenkirk, Christopher Lloyd and Connie Nielsen. Plus, Sharon will appear next year in the eagerly anticipated third season of HBO's Euphoria.

Source: Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube Sharon Stone shared she feels feminine again now that her sons live elsewhere.

In the film, Stone plays the villainous mafia boss, Lendina. She's discussed how she approaches playing a villain and what drew her to the character. In an interview with Vogue Adria, she said: "I only play villains when I feel that the character somehow connects to the Zeitgeist of what's happening in the universe at the time I'm playing it, and that it will do more than just entertain. I do it when I believe it will spark conversation — and that through that conversation, something greater than just entertainment might emerge."

Source: Mega Roan Stone, Quinn Stone and Laird Stone are Sharon's adoptive sons with ex Phil Bronstein.