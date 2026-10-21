Sharon Stone Thought Her Career Was 'Finished' After Suffering Life-Threatening Brain Hemorrhage and Stroke: 'The Job Offers Disappeared'

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Sharon Stone admitted the job offers dried up after her terrifying stroke. More than 25 years later, the Oscar nominee revealed that her career "disappeared" when she suffered a near-fatal stroke and a brain hemorrhage in an interview released on October 10. "Against all odds, I managed to recover, but the job offers disappeared," she shared.

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Sharon Stone Recalls Near-Fatal Health Scare

Source: MEGA Sharon Stone suffered a stroke and a brain hemorrhage in 2001.

Stone suffered the near-fatal health scare in 2001, at the height of her career, and admitted that during that era of Hollywood, it was not something women could often come back from. "At that time, if you were a woman and something happened to you, you were finished," the 68-year-old recalled in the interview. "People don't know, or tend to forget, invisible disabilities." Stone lost the ability to walk, talk and even read. She experienced years-long changes in her vision, sense of taste and smell, all of which affected her ability to work.

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Source: MEGA Sharon Stone felt as though she's finally staged a comeback 25 years later.

Stone has since staged a comeback, earning herself a role on Euphoria Season 3 and in two pending Hollywood movies, but it took a while to get there. The star admitted that she found it difficult to be perceived as the multifaceted actress she is while attempting to recover from her brush with death. "I think that women who are considered beautiful and intelligent are perceived in a very specific way, almost as if one thing cancels out the other," she shared. "People find it very difficult to understand that I am a fragile artist, physically small, shy, private, lonely, sweet, delicate and empathetic," she added.

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'People Were Brutally Unkind'

Source: MEGA Sharon Stone said people were 'brutally unkind' after her stroke.

In 2019, Stone opened up about how she was treated while attempting to recover from the traumatic health scare, which ultimately altered the course of her career. "People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind," she shared in an interview. "From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case, I don’t think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover." It took Stone seven years to heal from most of the side effects, though she still suffers from occasional seizures. In 2024, the actress revealed that she lost millions while she was unable to work, blaming her caretakers, whom she claimed mismanaged her money.

Source: MEGA Sharon Stone said many people thought she was going to die after her stroke.