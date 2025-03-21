or
Hollywood Stars Who Lost Money Starring in Their Films: From Brad Pitt to Kevin Costner and More

Source: MEGA

Hollywood stars don't always make a fortune doing a movie, even when it's a hit.

By:

March 21 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Patricia Arquette – 'Boyhood'

patricia arquette boyhood
Source: Movieclips/YouTube

How much would you shell out to win an Oscar? Just ask Patricia Arquette, who was paid peanuts to do the 2014 flick and walked away with a golden statue.

She explained: "It's important to me as an actor to be able to make a living, but I'm going to tell you something — I paid more money to my babysitter and my dog walker than I made to be in Boyhood."

Jack Black – 'Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny'

jack black tenacious d in the pick of destiny
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube

Taking a $1 million salary for the musical fantasy comedy, which Jack Black split with band member Kyle Gass, instead of his normal $12 million to bring his movie to theaters, the film Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny made $13.9 million and cost $20 million.

They say that time heals all wounds, and that must include financial fiascos as Black has talked about making a sequel to the 2006 bomb.

Kevin Costner – 'The Postman'

kevin costner the postman
Source: Warner Bros. Rewind/YouTube

Long before Horizon: An American Saga, Kevin Costner put his money where his mouth was with 1997's The Postman, which cost $80 million to produce and returned just $17 million in the U.S.

"Well, I always thought it was a really good movie!" Costner insisted. "I know that if you revisit the movie, that's a good thing to do. You can go back and revisit some movies that made well over $100 million and you might not care anything about them. And you can go back and maybe review a movie like that — you know, it was a pretty big, epic movie."

Sharon Stone – 'Basic Instinct'

sharon stone basic instinct
Source: StudiocanalUK/YouTube

Sharon Stone's salary didn't cover her Oscars gown and outfits to promote the 1992 megahit.

"I didn't get paid to do Basic Instinct," Stone shared. "I made a little bit of money. Michael [Douglas] made $14 million and has points. I made not enough money to buy my dress to go to the Oscars the next year. I was in this weird limbo where I was suddenly famous, but didn't have any money."

Brad Pitt – 'The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford'

brad pitt the assassination of jesse james by the coward robert ford
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube
Brad Pitt had loads of excitement for the 2007 film, but passion doesn't pay the bills! The Western with the mile-long name drew a lousy $15 million against a $30 million budget.

"The way producers get us actors on is if it's something we love and have to do, we do it for a price and get the movie made," said Pitt. "It actually cost me money in the end. I paid to work on that one, and I think the film still lost money, but it was one of my favorites and one of the most rewarding to me."

Rebel Wilson – 'Bridesmaids'

rebel wilson bridesmaids
Source: MEGA

Her $3,500 salary wasn't enough to cover her expenses to walk the red carpet!

"I basically made no money," Rebel Wilson revealed of the 2011 comedy. "I lost money because I had to pay to go to the premiere, like to buy my dress and everything. That was a really skint year where I was living on $60 a week in L.A. once I'd paid my rent and my car hire. I wasn't partying or living this [A-list] life. It was basically having that focus, trying to write for myself, like going to auditions."

Will Smith – 'After Earth'

will smith after earth
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Trailers/YouTube

Calling it "the most painful failure in my career," Will Smith and his Overbrook Entertainment production company shelled out $150 million to make the 2013 movie and spent another $100 million to promote it. It brought in a mere $243 million.

"What I learned from that failure is how you win," Smith philosophized. "I got reinvigorated after the failure of After Earth. I stopped working for a year and a half. I had to dive into why it was so important for me to have number-one movies. And I never would have looked at myself in that way."

John Travolta – 'Battlefield Earth'

john travolta battlefield earth
Source: MEGA

John Travolta remained proud of the movie he made in 2000, even though it cost $73 million to create and banked just $29.7 million at the box office. Any regrets?

"No way, are you kidding? Why would I ever regret that? I had the power to do whatever I wanted, and I chose to do a book that I thought was worthy of making into a movie. It's a beautiful film. It's a good movie," he said.

George Clooney – 'Leatherheads'

george clooney leatherheads
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube

George Clooney wore many hats making the 2008 football comedy — he co-wrote, directed and starred in it through his Smokehouse Pictures. Hopes for a hit were intercepted as it raked in $41.3 million but cost $58 million to make, leaving him about $17 million in the hole.

