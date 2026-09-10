Sharon Stone Reveals She's Been Celibate for Years — But Says She's Finally Ready for Love Again

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Sharon Stone opened up about her love life, revealing that she has been celibate "for quite a while." The Casino actress appeared on Mayim Bialik's "Breakdown" podcast in September, where she spoke candidly about her experiences with dating and relationships over the years.

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Sharon Stone Reveals She's Been Celibate 'for Quite a While'

Source: DR. MAYIM BIALIK/YOUTUBE Sharon Stone revealed she's been celibate for a long time.

During their conversation, Bialik asked Stone what she's like in a relationship. "I'm a really good girlfriend, but I haven't been a girlfriend in a long time," she replied. "And I've been a girlfriend to bad boyfriends, and I've been a girlfriend to good boyfriends. I had good luck and bad luck, and no luck at all. And for quite a long time, I've had no luck at all. I've been celibate for quite a while now, because I'm in the — I just am at the point where I really only want to be with someone that I can care for... phase," she added.

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Sharon Stone Is Looking for a 'Companion'

Source: DR. MAYIM BIALIK/YOUTUBE Stone opened up to Mayim Bialik.

However, the Basic Instinct star said she feels ready to find love. "Now that my kids are grown, I want someone that's my companion, not just someone to have s-- with," she said. "I'm kind of bored with that. So I'm in the 'no luck at all' phase right now, but I think that that's the phase you need to be willing to be in to have the thing that I really want."

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Sharon Stone Was Told She Wouldn't Find True Love Until She Was Nearly 70

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Source: DR. MAYIM BIALIK/YOUTUBE Sharon Stone's psychic had a powerful reaction to meeting her.

Asked whether she's had one big love, Stone told Bialik, "I have had loves in my life, but I don't think I've had the great love of my life, no." She went on to recall a time when she was 23, and she visited a psychic who had previously worked with Tina Turner. As soon as Stone arrived, the psychic had to collect herself because what she was seeing was so powerful. "She said, 'Do you have an experience where people get around you and they want to be around you so much, and then they can't be around you?'" the actress recalled. "I said, 'Yeah, all the time.' She said, 'This is gonna happen. You're gonna be a really big, big, big star. ... Like Tina. You're gonna be as famous as Tina Turner.'" When Stone asked her, "Am I ever gonna be in love?" the woman replied, "I've gotta tell you, that's gonna be hard for you. You're not gonna meet your person till you're quite old, quite a bit older, and then they're gonna be like you in a way. You're gonna identify with them, and then you'll see, but it won't be until you're really quite a bit older — almost 70." And lo and behold: Stone is 68 and ready to meet the love of her life at long last.

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Source: DR. MAYIM BIALIK/YOUTUBE

Sharon Stone's Romantic Past

Source: NC1 / WENN / MEGA Sharon Stone with Phil Bronstein in 2000.