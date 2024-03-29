Sharon Stone Ditching the Dating Apps But Still 'Hopes to Find Companionship' After 2 Divorces

The 66-year-old — a mom to adopted sons Roan, 23, Laird, 18, and Quinn, 17 — is open to love again now that her boys are older, however, she refuses to search for Prince Charming on a dating app after encountering too many men who were only interested in hookups and one-night stands.

"Sharon has been divorced twice, and once her sons came on the scene, she put off finding love," a source recently explained.