Sharon Stone Ditching the Dating Apps But Still 'Hopes to Find Companionship' After 2 Divorces
Perhaps the third time's the charm?
Sharon Stone isn't opposed to a new romantic relationship — she's just giving up on swiping left and right.
The 66-year-old — a mom to adopted sons Roan, 23, Laird, 18, and Quinn, 17 — is open to love again now that her boys are older, however, she refuses to search for Prince Charming on a dating app after encountering too many men who were only interested in hookups and one-night stands.
"Sharon has been divorced twice, and once her sons came on the scene, she put off finding love," a source recently explained.
Stone got married for the first time in 1984 to Michael Greenburg, though they divorced in 1987. The Basic Instinct star said "I do" for a second time in 1998, when she tied the knot with Phil Bronstein, though the pair also legally ended their union in 2004.
"Now she’s hoping to find companionship with a regular guy she can spend her golden years with," the insider explained — emphasizing her desire to do so organically.
The confidante continued: "Sharon’s tried dating apps and found that most of the guys immediately bring up s--, or want someone they can tell their troubles to. She says she’s already raised three boys and isn’t looking to raise a fourth!"
"Sharon’s hoping the right guy is out there and that fate will bring them together. And it wouldn’t hurt if he’s handsome and successful!" the source concluded.
Stone candidly opened up about her not-so-pleasant experiences on dating apps earlier this year, as OK! previously reported.
The Casino actress said she felt "almost like a therapist" while explaining two of the encounters she had with men on Tinder.
"One whose wife told him she wanted a divorce and they had two little kids. He was struggling to process it," Stone revealed. "And [the other] had broken up with his girlfriend. She had gotten pregnant and instead of marrying, she got an abortion … He was still very much in love with her and I helped him process it."
"It was really rewarding for both of us. I don’t know how to explain it," she quipped.
Recalling another horrible date, Stone said there was one time when the Oscar nominee met up with a man who turned out to be a "heroin addict," as she joked he was "clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent me."
The Sliver star didn't last very long on the date, admitting, "I tell the waiter, ‘I’ll have a glass of water.’ He had a cocktail. Absinthe or something. And I said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t stay.'"
Star spoke to a source about Stone wanting to find love without using dating apps.