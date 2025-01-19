or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
shauna sexton
OK LogoPHOTOS

Model Shauna Sexton, 28, Puts Booty on Display While Lounging by the Ocean: Photos

Photo of Shauna Sexton.
Source: @shaunasexton_/Instagram

Shauna Sexton has 99K followers on Instagram.

By:

Jan. 19 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Shauna Sexton is flaunting her assets in Mexico!

On Saturday, January 18, the blonde beauty, 28, stunned in a cream-colored bikini was lying on a lounge chair at a beach in Todos Santos, Mexico.

shauna sexton booty display lounging ocean photos
Source: @shaunasexton_/Instagram

Shauna Sexton showed off her toned backside in the sultry beach photo.

In the image, the model showed off her toned booty as she looked at the camera while wearing brown sunglasses and a straw cowgirl hat. The star appeared to be bear-faced as the wind blew her shiny waving locks.

Sexton quipped, “Surely this is the open bar where I learn self-control,” alongside the sun-soaked snapshot.

In response to the steamy post, fans gushed over her good looks, with one person writing, “Beautiful ❤️❤️.”

Another joked, “Nice bum where ya from?!” while one more added, “Stunningggg 🔥😍.”

shauna sexton booty display lounging ocean photos
Source: @shaunasexton_/Instagram

Shauna Sexton frequently shares swimsuit photos on her Instagram.

One more user stated, “Perfection ❤️🔥.”

As OK! previously reported, the stunner last made headlines when she was romantically linked to A-list star Ben Affleck in 2018.

At the time of their fling, the Good Will Hunting alum was 46 years old while the Playboy model was 22 years old. The pair sparked the dating rumors when they were spotted at Nobu in Malibu. Reports later indicated that the duo were together for about two months before splitting after a trip to Big Sky, Mont.

While it is unclear if Sexton is in a relationship, Affleck is newly single as he and ex-wife Jennifer Lopez finalized their divorce on January 6.

MORE ON:
shauna sexton

shauna sexton booty display lounging ocean photos
Source: @shaunasexton_/Instagram

Shauna Sexton was romantically linked to Ben Affleck in 2018.

The conclusion of the legal paperwork came after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, 2024, citing their date of separation as April 26, 2024.

The documents indicated that the “On the Floor” singer requested no spousal support for both sides of the divorce and for her and the Argo actor’s attorney's fees to be divided evenly.

A source recently spoke about how Lopez is feeling after officially concluding her marriage to Affleck.

"The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end," the insider claimed. "She's in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter."

shauna sexton booty display lounging ocean photos
Source: @shaunasexton_/Instagram

Shauna Sexton was vacationing in Todos Santos, Mexico, when she took the stunning swimsuit photo.

Another source noted that although the celebs’ romance didn’t work out, they luckily did not have bad blood when it came to dividing their assets.

“Jennifer and Ben are officially divorced and the only bright spot is that they never got ugly. Many thought that their lawyers would do the nasty nitpicking on behalf of each of them, but they both decided to leave the marriage as amicably as possible,” the confidante said.

“Ben and Jennifer were not about to nickel and dime each other, they respected each other way too much for that,” they insisted.

