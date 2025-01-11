Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Didn't 'Nickel and Dime' Each Other in Divorce: 'They Have Too Much History Together'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck played nice despite going their separate ways last year.
“Jennifer and Ben are officially divorced and the only bright spot is that they never got ugly. Many thought that their lawyers would do the nasty nitpicking on behalf of each of them, but they both decided to leave the marriage as amicably as possible,” a source dished of the duo who split in April 2024.
The insider said that there "was a lot of stake," including “the mega mansion in Bel Air, jewelry, cars, furnishings and pricey art they purchased together,” but the pair, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004 and reconciled in 2021, were determined to not let things get tense.
“Which is why Jennifer kept her $5 million dollar ring and a few other things,” the source added of her engagement ring.
“Ben and Jennifer were not about to nickel and dime each other, they respected each other way too much for that,” the insider concluded. “I’m not saying that it never crossed their minds, it just wasn’t worth it. They have too much history together. They actually parted as friends.”
As OK! previously reported, the A-listers settled their divorce in early January.
Per court documents, Lopez, 55, will be the sole owner of her “clothing, jewelry, and miscellaneous personal effects in her possession, custody or control.”
“The Court finds based on the stipulation of the Parties that they desire to make a final and complete settlement of all rights and obligations between the Parties arising out of their marriage, including with respect to the division of all community and quasi-community assets and liabilities, with respect to the confirmation of all separate property assets and liabilities, with respect to a complete and absolute termination of spousal support, with respect to al reimbursement and credit claims and with respect to all other matters as set forth in this Judgment,” the paperwork reads.
Now, the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker wants to start anew.
"The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end," a source told People. "She's in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter."