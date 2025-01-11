Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Didn't 'Nickel and Dime' Each Other in Divorce: 'They Have Too Much History Together'

The insider said that there "was a lot of stake," including “the mega mansion in Bel Air, jewelry, cars, furnishings and pricey art they purchased together,” but the pair, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004 and reconciled in 2021, were determined to not let things get tense.

“Which is why Jennifer kept her $5 million dollar ring and a few other things,” the source added of her engagement ring.