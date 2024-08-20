It's Over! Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce From Ben Affleck on 2-Year Anniversary of Their Georgia Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially over.
The "On the Floor" singer filed for divorce from the Batman actor with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, August 20 — the second anniversary of their follow-up wedding in Georgia.
The pair originally tied the knot in a private ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, and one month later, they held a huge bash for family and friends at Affleck's sprawling property in Savannah, Ga.
It's been reported Lopez filed by herself, without an attorney, and listed the date of their split as April 26, 2024. The filing also reportedly did not mention if there was a prenuptial agreement in place — though a source claimed there was no prenup.
As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled the couple's fairytale romance was headed for an early end over the last few months as they were rarely seen together and were occasionally photographed without their wedding rings.
One insider claimed J.Lo and the Argo star had completely different approaches to work and fame — Affleck allegedly hated all the attention, while Lopez liked to stay busy and in the spotlight.
"Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments," the insider added. "They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict."
The gossip only intensified when it was revealed Affleck and Lopez were living in separate homes as they worked on their relationship. Last month, it was reported the actor quietly moved all of his things out of their newly-listed $60 million mansion while she was on a solo trip to Europe.
"Jen was horrified when she came back and found out Ben had packed everything up while she was gone," a source dished at the time. "As far as she's concerned, [it was] a real slap in the face."
The Hollywood A-listers even rang in their 2nd wedding anniversary on separate coasts — with Lopez failing to acknowledge the special day on social media.
But this isn't J.Lo and Affleck's first breakup. The exes initially met in 2001 while costarring in the movie Gigli. They quickly sparked a whirlwind romance, and by 2002, they were engaged.
However, wedding bells just weren't meant to be for them in the early 2000s. As the pressures of public attention on their relationship became too much, they called it quits in 2004.
TMZ was first to report J.Lo filed divorce papers.