It's Over! Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce From Ben Affleck on 2-Year Anniversary of Their Georgia Wedding

The pair originally tied the knot in a private ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, and one month later, they held a huge bash for family and friends at Affleck's sprawling property in Savannah, Ga.

It's been reported Lopez filed by herself, without an attorney, and listed the date of their split as April 26, 2024. The filing also reportedly did not mention if there was a prenuptial agreement in place — though a source claimed there was no prenup.