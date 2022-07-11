Shawn Mendes Expected To Make Big Personal Announcement After Pulling Out Of Tour, Singer's 'Been Struggling For Some Time'

After pulling out of his tour in order to take care of his mental health, Shawn Mendes is expected to make a big personal announcement in the next few weeks, an insider exclusively tells OK!.

“Shawn has been struggling for some time. It is very hard to be one of the most famous people in the world and live with secrets,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “After speaking with professionals, Shawn has decided to be his authentic self and be honest with his fans about who he is. There has been lots of back and forth about how much he needs to share, with some people advising him not to reveal everything. Others encouraging Shawn to free himself of any secrets. Shawn himself will make the final decision and it is expected to come in the next few weeks.”