Shawn Mendes Expected To Make Big Personal Announcement After Pulling Out Of Tour, Singer's 'Been Struggling For Some Time'
After pulling out of his tour in order to take care of his mental health, Shawn Mendes is expected to make a big personal announcement in the next few weeks, an insider exclusively tells OK!.
“Shawn has been struggling for some time. It is very hard to be one of the most famous people in the world and live with secrets,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “After speaking with professionals, Shawn has decided to be his authentic self and be honest with his fans about who he is. There has been lots of back and forth about how much he needs to share, with some people advising him not to reveal everything. Others encouraging Shawn to free himself of any secrets. Shawn himself will make the final decision and it is expected to come in the next few weeks.”
On Friday, July 8, the singer, 23, revealed he would no longer be going on his Wonder world tour. “This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice. I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," he wrote on social media. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and Ive hit a breaking point.”
Mendes added, “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys.”
This is hardly the first time the handsome hunk has gotten candid about what he's been going through. In April, he said he felt like he’s either “flying or drowning” at any given moment and questioned whether that’s just how it feels to be in one’s 20s.
“Sometimes I ask my self [sic] what it is that I should be doing with my life and what I always hear in return is ‘to tell the truth, to be the truth,'” he wrote at the time. “I feel like that’s a hard thing to do though. I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me.”
“The truth is even with so much success, I still find it hard to feel like I’m not failing," he added.