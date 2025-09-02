or
Sheinelle Jones Will Return to the 'Today' Show 4 Months After Shocking Death of Husband Uche Ojeh

Sheinelle Jones will be back on 'Today' following the shocking death of her husband, Uche Ojeh.

Sept. 2 2025, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

Sheinelle Jones will be making her Today comeback nearly four months after the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh.

On Tuesday, September 2, the media personality's co-hosts announced her return, following an extended break that began in December 2024.

Jones, 47, took time off to grieve after Ojeh — her spouse of 18 years — passed away from glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.

Sheinelle Jones' husband passed away.

"We've got some other great news that we are so excited to share with you and it involves a member of our own Today family," said Craig Melvin, who was close friends with Ojeh.

"Yes, our beloved Sheinelle will be returning to the show," Savannah Guthrie continued. "She and her family have been through so much after the devastating loss of her husband, Uche."

Sheinelle Jones' late husband had brain cancer.

Jones will appear on Today for the first time in nine months on Friday, September 5. She sat down with Guthrie for a heartfelt, pre-taped interview to kick off her return.

"We recently sat down together. We shared a really personal conversation, talking about how she has carried on and found the strength these past few months," Guthrie explained. "She calls this experience a 'beautiful nightmare.' And she has thoughts on grief that are so touching. She's got a special message of hope too for anyone facing their own struggles, and we will share that with you. And we cannot wait to welcome Sheinelle home, right where she belongs, right here in our studio, Studio 1A on Friday."

Jones' upcoming interview will mark the first time she has publicly spoken out about her husband's death.

Sheinelle Jones

Sheinelle Jones' Husband Passed Away From Brain Cancer

Sheinelle Jones has two children.

On May 23, Today stars Guthrie, Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer and Jenna Bush Hager came together to announce Ojeh's "heartbreaking" death.

"There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children," Guthrie expressed. "Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. ... We just want to say Sheinelle, Kayin, Uche and Clara and the Ojeh family: we are with you, we love you. You are our family and we're just sending all of our love to you right now."

Sheinelle Jones took an extended leave from 'Today.'

"He loved those kids more than anything else in this world, and was just so proud," Melvin said. "He was that dad that was on the sideline of every soccer game. He was at all of the concerts and the recitals. He was that guy."

Jones reposted a video of the segment on Instagram at the time, writing, "Thank you, for all of your love and support."

