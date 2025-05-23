'Today' Star Sheinelle Jones' Husband Uche Ojeh Dead at 45 After 'Aggressive' Brain Cancer Battle
Sheinelle Jones' husband, Uche Ojeh, has devastatingly died at age 45.
The Today star's co-host Savannah Guthrie announced the sad news during the Friday, May 23, broadcast of the famed morning talk show.
"With profound sadness we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our dear friend and Today cohost Sheinelle Jones has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma," Guthrie sorrowfully shared.
She continued: "There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children."
Jones and Ojeh share a son, Kayin, 14, and 12-year-old fraternal twins, Clara and Uche.
Remembering Uche Ojeh
"Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. ... We just want to say Sheinelle, Kayin, Uche and Clara and the Ojeh family: we are with you, we love you. You are our family and we're just sending all of our love to you right now," Guthrie concluded while sitting alongside Today costars Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer and Jenna Bush Hager.
Melvin, who was a close friend of Ojeh's, added: "He loved those kids more than anything else in this world, and was just so proud. He was that dad that was on the sideline of every soccer game. He was at all of the concerts and the recitals. He was that guy."
Sheinelle Jones Loses Her Husband After 17 Years of Marriage
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jones re-shared a video of the segment to her Instagram profile on Friday morning, writing, "thank you, for all of your love and support. ❤️."
Ojeh and Jones were married for 17 years before the consultant's tragic passing. They tied the knot in 2007 after meeting in the '90s at Northwestern University. They dated long distance for eight years before getting engaged.
Sheinelle Jones Absent from 'Today' Amid Tragedy
The Wild Child host has been absent from the Today show since mid-December 2024.
On January 15, the NBC News correspondent addressed her hiatus via Instagram, explaining how she was dealing "with a family health matter."
"I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show," she expressed at the time. "It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon."
Sheinelle Jones' Husband Died From an 'Aggressive Form of Brain Cancer'
While details weren’t provided about Jones' "family health matter," a source admitted the situation was "serious" but said it didn’t involve her or their children.
"Sheinelle appreciates the support she’s received from fans and viewers in her absence," the insider said earlier this year. "She’s especially grateful for her tight-knit Today show family and co-hosts, for all their love during a sensitive time."