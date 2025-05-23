'Today' Star Sheinelle Jones' Husband Uche Ojeh Dead at 45 After 'Aggressive' Brain Cancer Battle

Sheinelle Jones and Uche Ojeh tied the knot in 2007.

The Today star's co-host Savannah Guthrie announced the sad news during the Friday, May 23, broadcast of the famed morning talk show.

"With profound sadness we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our dear friend and Today cohost Sheinelle Jones has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma," Guthrie sorrowfully shared.

She continued: "There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children."

Jones and Ojeh share a son, Kayin, 14, and 12-year-old fraternal twins, Clara and Uche.