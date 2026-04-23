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Confused Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist 'Don't Get' Why Jill Biden Wants to Join 'Spicy' 'Heated Rivalry' Series

Photo of Willie Geist, Sheinelle Jones and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA/TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist were puzzled that Jill Biden bid money to star on 'Heated Rivalry.'

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April 23 2026, Updated 3:49 p.m. ET

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Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist are skeptical of Jill Biden’s latest TV show obsession.

During the Thursday, April 23, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the hosts questioned why the former first lady, 74, bid for a spot on the hit series Heated Rivalry.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jill Biden offered $35,000 to be on 'Heated Rivalry.'

“She made headlines earlier this week, but it’s probably not what you’d expect. I was surprised….” Jones, 47, said while introducing the story.

On Thursday, April 16, during a fundraiser gala for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center, Biden bid $35,000 for a walk-on role in Season 2 of the HBO Max show.

“What? Jill Biden and Heated Rivalry…how would they plug her into that plotline?” Geist, 50, wondered.

“I guess she’s a fan of the show…” Jones expressed. “I’ve never seen it, but from what I’ve heard, it’s pretty spicy.”

“Where does she see herself fitting in that narrative?” Geist questioned. “I respect it, but I don’t quite get it. She was out-bid, though.”

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Image of Fans had mixed reactions to Jill Biden's 'Heated Rivalry' bid.
Source: MEGA

Fans had mixed reactions to Jill Biden's 'Heated Rivalry' bid.

Ultimately, the two top bidders won with offers of $125,000.

Meanwhile, a Heated Rivalry “Montreal Metros” jersey signed by Hudson Williams, Jacob Tierney and Rachel Reid sold for $17,000.

“Guess I won’t be heading to the cottage after all— but it was worth a shot!” Biden wrote on X, referencing a viral Heated Rivalry quote. “What a wonderful evening supporting @LGBTCenterNYC 💕.”

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Fans React to Jill Biden's 'Heated Rivalry' Bid

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Image of Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist discussed Jill Biden's controversial bid.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist discussed Jill Biden's controversial bid.

Some fans didn’t react positively to Biden’s bid and assumed she was just trying to chase clout.

“It's all for show,” an Instagram user wrote, while a person on YouTube agreed, “She so desperately craves the spotlight.”

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Image of Jill Biden wanted a walk-on role in 'Heated Rivalry.'
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden wanted a walk-on role in 'Heated Rivalry.'

Others, however, praised her for trying to contribute to charity.

“She warmed it up for the person who will get the cameo. The nonprofit benefiting will take the money either way,” a Facebook user explained.

Another person exclaimed, “Give her the role anyway!!!”

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What Is the Message Behind Queer Love Story 'Heated Rivalry'?

Image of 'Heated Rivalry' won over fans for its riveting queer love story.
Source: Crave/YouTube

'Heated Rivalry' won over fans for its riveting queer love story.

Joe Biden’s wife is supportive of the queer drama, which made headlines upon its release in November 2025 for representing the LGBTQ community.

When asked what he wants people to take away from the series, star Connor Storrie told The Hollywood Reporter, “I just hope that people — no matter what you think you need to be in life or what is expected of you — just be yourself. Even if that breaks some sort of boundary, even if there’s not a word for it, even if there’s not space for that in whatever realm you live in. Just be that.”

Costar Hudson added, “Fight for yourself like your best friend, and don’t be ashamed of anything that exists within yourself.”

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