Confused Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist 'Don't Get' Why Jill Biden Wants to Join 'Spicy' 'Heated Rivalry' Series

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Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist are skeptical of Jill Biden’s latest TV show obsession. During the Thursday, April 23, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the hosts questioned why the former first lady, 74, bid for a spot on the hit series Heated Rivalry.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jill Biden offered $35,000 to be on 'Heated Rivalry.'

“She made headlines earlier this week, but it’s probably not what you’d expect. I was surprised….” Jones, 47, said while introducing the story. On Thursday, April 16, during a fundraiser gala for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center, Biden bid $35,000 for a walk-on role in Season 2 of the HBO Max show. “What? Jill Biden and Heated Rivalry…how would they plug her into that plotline?” Geist, 50, wondered. “I guess she’s a fan of the show…” Jones expressed. “I’ve never seen it, but from what I’ve heard, it’s pretty spicy.” “Where does she see herself fitting in that narrative?” Geist questioned. “I respect it, but I don’t quite get it. She was out-bid, though.”

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Source: MEGA Fans had mixed reactions to Jill Biden's 'Heated Rivalry' bid.

Ultimately, the two top bidders won with offers of $125,000. Meanwhile, a Heated Rivalry “Montreal Metros” jersey signed by Hudson Williams, Jacob Tierney and Rachel Reid sold for $17,000. “Guess I won’t be heading to the cottage after all— but it was worth a shot!” Biden wrote on X, referencing a viral Heated Rivalry quote. “What a wonderful evening supporting @LGBTCenterNYC 💕.”

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Fans React to Jill Biden's 'Heated Rivalry' Bid

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist discussed Jill Biden's controversial bid.

Some fans didn’t react positively to Biden’s bid and assumed she was just trying to chase clout. “It's all for show,” an Instagram user wrote, while a person on YouTube agreed, “She so desperately craves the spotlight.”

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Source: MEGA Jill Biden wanted a walk-on role in 'Heated Rivalry.'

Others, however, praised her for trying to contribute to charity. “She warmed it up for the person who will get the cameo. The nonprofit benefiting will take the money either way,” a Facebook user explained. Another person exclaimed, “Give her the role anyway!!!”

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What Is the Message Behind Queer Love Story 'Heated Rivalry'?

Source: Crave/YouTube 'Heated Rivalry' won over fans for its riveting queer love story.