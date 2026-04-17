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Jill Biden Loses Out on 'Heated Rivalry' Role After Bidding $35K at NYC Auction: 'I Won't Be Heading to the Cottage After All!'

jill biden bid heated rivarly auction
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden shocked fans with a $35,000 bid for a 'Heated Rivalry' role at a NYC auction.

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April 17 2026, Updated 7:35 a.m. ET

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Jill Biden took her Heated Rivalry fangirling to the next level!

During the NYC LGBT Community Center’s Center Dinner on Thursday, April 16, the former first lady reportedly jumped into the action, bidding $35,000 for a walk-on role in the queer hockey series’ second season, which also included a dinner with the cast during the live auction.

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Source: @DrBiden/X
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jill biden high bid heated rivarly event
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden surprised fans by bidding $35,000 for a role in 'Heated Rivalry' during a live charity auction. live charity auction.

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Still, her bid didn’t quite make the cut.

“However, she was outbid. The package ended up selling twice to two bidders at $125,000 each,” a source told an outlet.

She later took to X to share that she unfortunately missed out on the opportunity. "Guess I won’t be heading to the cottage after all—but it was worth a shot! What a wonderful evening supporting @LGBTCenterNYC," she quipped.

The star-studded evening also put a spotlight on the creative minds behind the hit series. According to Variety, Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney and producing partner Brendan Brady — who couldn’t attend the gala — were honored with the Cultural Impact Award.

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Source: @DrBiden/X
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The honor was presented by Rachel Reid, the author behind the beloved queer hockey book series Game Changers, which inspired the show.

Ahead of the event, Center CEO Dr. Carla Smith praised the duo’s work and its impact.

“Tierney and Brady have elevated and centered queer characters as fully realized leads whose desires, conflicts and tenderness are treated with dignity,” she said. “By championing our voices, they have brought queer joy and storytelling to the mainstream media and have created work that affirms and advances our community.”

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image of The hit LGBTQ+ series follows two rival hockey players whose relationship evolves into a romance.
Source: Accent Aigu Entertainment

The hit LGBTQ+ series follows two rival hockey players whose relationship evolves into a romance.

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Based on Reid’s novel, Heated Rivalry quickly captured attention when it premiered on HBO Max in late November 2025, after first debuting on Canada’s Crave. The LGBTQ+ romance series follows two hockey stars — played by Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie — as their intense rivalry slowly turns into something much deeper, all while navigating love in a traditionally masculine world.

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Not long after the show’s debut, fans got even more good news.

Storrie and Williams confirmed that the series had been renewed for a second season, with both set to return as Ilya Rosanov and Shane Hollander, respectively.

Williams even teased what’s ahead, promising the next chapter will be “Hotter. Wetter. Longer.”

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image of Season 2 is already in development, with filming expected to begin in August.
Source: MEGA

Season 2 is already in development, with filming expected to begin in August.

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Reid, who penned Heated Rivalry along with six other books in the Game Changers series, shared her hopes for the show’s future in an interview with Variety.

“I’d go as high as 12, but maybe if it was just eight or 10, that would be nice,” Reid said, referring to the episode count. The first season featured just six episodes, released weekly after a two-episode premiere.

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image of Creator Jacob Tierney and producer Brendan Brady were honored with the Cultural Impact Award at the event.
Source: @rachelreidwrites/Instagram

Creator Jacob Tierney and producer Brendan Brady were honored with the Cultural Impact Award at the event.

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Meanwhile, production is already gearing up behind the scenes.

In a February 26 interview with CBS Mornings, Tierney revealed that filming for season two is set to begin in August.

"I did not know I was gonna get a second season, but it's all happening. We're writing it now, getting ready to start shooting this summer," Tierney said.

He added, "There will be more Heated Rivalry on your TVs, truly as soon as humanly possible."

Brady echoed the excitement, saying, "Like the best parts of this show, just enjoy the yearn."

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