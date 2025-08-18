Is Shelly Miscavige Alive? Famous Scientologist's Niece Speaks About Her Aunt Being 'Isolated' From the World as Missing Rumors Swirl
Jenna Miscavige, the niece of Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige, spoke out in a new TikTok video about her missing aunt, Shelly Miscavige.
Being the wife of a religious figurehead, Shelly made many public appearances by his side until June 2006. However, she hasn’t been spotted in public since August 2007, when she attended her father’s funeral.
Shelly Miscavige Hasn't Been Seen Since 2005, Her Niece Claims
At least two missing persons reports have been filed regarding Shelly, one filed by actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini.
In her video, Jenna noted she escaped the religion when she was 22.
“My Aunt, Shelly Miscavige, hasn’t been seen by anyone outside of Scientology since 2005,” Jenna claimed as she argued about her whereabouts. “Leah Remini last saw her that year and then reported her missing in 2016. Since then, ‘Where is Shelly’ has exploded, bringing international attention to Scientology’s abuses.”
Shelly Miscavige Is the 'Ghislaine Maxwell' to David Miscavige's 'Jeffrey Epstein'
Jenna noted most people see Shelly as “a trapped, powerless victim.”
“I see her differently, as the Ghislaine Maxwell to my Uncle Dave’s Jeffrey Epstein,” Jenna shockingly stated. “She was his right-hand man so to speak. She was there for it all — protecting predators, covering up child abuse and deaths, separating children from parents and helping to build the family-destroying, human trafficking cult that it is today.” She noted Shelly “forbade and prevented” Jenna from communicating with her parents and kept her “separated from them” when she was a child.
Where Is Shelly Miscavige?
“When I wanted to leave, it was Shelly who ordered someone to be posted outside of my door day and night to make sure I couldn’t escape,” she continued. “And she ordered hours of interrogations where I was physically restrained from leaving the room. All while she was living in luxury, flying in private planes with private chefs, with designer clothing, vacationing in the Caribbean while being waited on hand and foot by teenagers, and hobnobbing with Tom Cruise and John Travolta.”
Jenna then addressed Shelly’s disappearance, noting she’s been “reported missing,” but alleged “hundreds of Scientology workers live at secret bases isolated from the world.”
“My Aunt Shelly works at a base near Lake Arrowhead,” Jenna claimed. “She’s reportedly been seen visiting a chiropractor, going out to the movies, going out to eat Italian food. These are all privileges far beyond what I or other Scientology workers ever had.”
Shelly Miscavige 'Might Be Isolated From the World'
Jenna said she “really appreciates” all the interrogations regarding Shelly’s whereabouts, but noted she “might be isolated from the world, but so are so many others who weren’t right there building a criminal organization and abusing children alongside my uncle Dave.” “They won’t have a celebrity asking after them,” Jenna added, “because nobody even knows who they are.”
Jenna concluded by stating she believes “stopping new people from joining is the best way to throttle Scientology’s efforts.”
“The Los Angeles Police Department has already stated that the case is closed and that the report filed by Leah Remini was unfounded,” a prior statement from the church provided to The Hollywood Reporter reads.
“Creating this unnecessary burden for law enforcement was even more irresponsible given the entire episode was nothing more than a publicity stunt for Ms. Remini, cooked up with unemployed, anti-religious zealots, such as Tony Ortega, who blog on the fringe of the internet," the statement adds. “Sadly, rather than move on with her life and career, Ms. Remini has aligned herself with a handful of untrustworthy, lunatic tabloid sources who obsessively harass the church to advance their selfish agendas."