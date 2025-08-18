NEWS Is Shelly Miscavige Alive? Famous Scientologist's Niece Speaks About Her Aunt Being 'Isolated' From the World as Missing Rumors Swirl Source: @jennamiscavige/Tiktok;MEGA Shelly Miscavige's niece spoke out regarding if her Aunt Shelly, who has been missing from the public for years, is still alive. Stacey Sanderson Aug. 18 2025, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

Shelly Miscavige Hasn't Been Seen Since 2005, Her Niece Claims

@jennamiscavige My Uncle is the leader of Scientology Until 2007, my Aunt Shelly regularly appeared alongside my Uncle David at public events. After that year, she appeared to withdraw from public view, leading many to believe that she was missing #scientology #scientologyshannon #whereisshelly #jennamiscavige @Aaron Smith-Levin @Jessica Palmadessa @StreetsLA ♬ original sound - jennamiscavige Source: @jennamiscavige/TikTok Jenna Miscavige said Leah Remini reported her Aunt Shelly as missing in 2016.

At least two missing persons reports have been filed regarding Shelly, one filed by actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini. In her video, Jenna noted she escaped the religion when she was 22. “My Aunt, Shelly Miscavige, hasn’t been seen by anyone outside of Scientology since 2005,” Jenna claimed as she argued about her whereabouts. “Leah Remini last saw her that year and then reported her missing in 2016. Since then, ‘Where is Shelly’ has exploded, bringing international attention to Scientology’s abuses.”

Shelly Miscavige Is the 'Ghislaine Maxwell' to David Miscavige's 'Jeffrey Epstein'

Source: MEGA Jenna Miscavige compared David Miscavige to Jeffrey Epstein.

Jenna noted most people see Shelly as “a trapped, powerless victim.” “I see her differently, as the Ghislaine Maxwell to my Uncle Dave’s Jeffrey Epstein,” Jenna shockingly stated. “She was his right-hand man so to speak. She was there for it all — protecting predators, covering up child abuse and deaths, separating children from parents and helping to build the family-destroying, human trafficking cult that it is today.” She noted Shelly “forbade and prevented” Jenna from communicating with her parents and kept her “separated from them” when she was a child.

Where Is Shelly Miscavige?

Source: @jennamiscavige/Tiktok Jenna Miscavige claimed her Aunt Shelly 'ordered someone to be posted outside of my door day and night to make sure I couldn’t escape' when she wanted to leave Scientology.

“When I wanted to leave, it was Shelly who ordered someone to be posted outside of my door day and night to make sure I couldn’t escape,” she continued. “And she ordered hours of interrogations where I was physically restrained from leaving the room. All while she was living in luxury, flying in private planes with private chefs, with designer clothing, vacationing in the Caribbean while being waited on hand and foot by teenagers, and hobnobbing with Tom Cruise and John Travolta.” Jenna then addressed Shelly’s disappearance, noting she’s been “reported missing,” but alleged “hundreds of Scientology workers live at secret bases isolated from the world.” “My Aunt Shelly works at a base near Lake Arrowhead,” Jenna claimed. “She’s reportedly been seen visiting a chiropractor, going out to the movies, going out to eat Italian food. These are all privileges far beyond what I or other Scientology workers ever had.”

Shelly Miscavige 'Might Be Isolated From the World'

Source: @jennamiscavige/Tiktok Jenna Miscavige said she 'really appreciates' the inquiries into the whereabouts of her aunt Shelly Miscavige.