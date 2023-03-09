Leah Remini Believes David Miscavige's Missing Wife Could Take 'Scientology Down': 'She Knows Everything'

The Second Act star, who escaped from Scientology in 2013, shared her side of the story about why Shelly is no longer in the spotlight.

"Shelly was deserted by her parents, who were Scientologists, and given over to the Sea Org when she was 12. The Sea Org is the paramilitary wing that runs and controls Scientology. L. Ron Hubbard and The Sea Org became her primary caretaker. From that impressionable age, she was trained and brainwashed into serving L Ron Hubbard, Scientology, and the Sea Org," she wrote. "Sea Org members consider themselves the planet's elite. They genuinely believe they are man's only hope."