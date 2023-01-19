'Where Is Shelly?': Leah Remini Declares She Will 'Keep Fighting' For Shelly Miscavige's Freedom As She Remains Missing

Leah Remini took a moment to remember her pal Shelly Miscavige — the wife of church leader David Miscavige — as she remains missing.

"Today is Shelly Miscavige’s 62nd birthday," the actress, 52, who was a member of the Church of Scientologist from childhood and later left, wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, January 18. "The last time Shelly was seen in public, she was 43. I hope I can wish Shelly a happy birthday in person one day. Until then, I will keep fighting for my friend's freedom no matter what Scientology tries to do to me. WHERE IS SHELLY?"