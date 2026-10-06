Shemar Moore Reveals He Had 3 Surgeries to Fix His 'Ugly Feet': They 'Ain't Seen the Light of Day'

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Shemar Moore is getting candid about one of his biggest insecurities. The S.W.A.T. star, 56, revealed he's undergone three surgeries to fix his feet after spending years trying to keep them hidden. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday, October 2, Moore joked that despite being known for his good looks and fit physique, things weren't always quite as picture-perfect once people looked below his ankles.

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Source: YOUTUBE Shemar spend years trying to keep his feet hidden.

“I got these eyebrows, I paid a lot of money for these teeth, so I got a big ol' smile,” Moore quipped. “I try to do a couple of sit-ups so I can lift that shirt.” “But the lower we go, we get to around my ankles and just below my ankles ain't no tan,” he continued, explaining his feet “ain't seen the light of day.” Moore then made his hilarious confession: “Shemar Moore has some ugly-a-- feet.”

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Shemar Underwent 3 Surgeries on His Feet

Source: MEGA Shemar Moore brought up his feet during a recent interview.

Moore explained that his feet were “so bad” he eventually underwent three surgeries to correct them. “God took a nap when he was making my feet,” the Criminal Minds alum joked. Moore revealed he dealt with some issues. “I had that bunion thing, that whole bump on the side,” he explained.

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Source: MEGA Moore has previously documented some of his foot procedures on social media.

The condition became especially noticeable whenever Moore dressed up and slipped into a fresh pair of shoes. “I'd put on my tuxedo, my little nice clothes, and then I'd put on fresh-out-the-box dress shoes,” Moore recalled. After taking the shoes off, however, the actor joked, “You didn't know which was the left one, which was the right one.” “You didn't know which way they were pointing,” he added. Moore has previously documented some of his foot procedures on social media, including surgeries in 2023 and 2025. The actor credited surgical podiatrist Dr. Robert J. Joseph for helping him through his procedures.

Shemar Used to Hide His Feet While Modeling

Source: MEGA The star would hide his feet during photoshoots.