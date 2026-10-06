Shemar Moore Reveals He Had 3 Surgeries to Fix His 'Ugly Feet': They 'Ain't Seen the Light of Day'
Oct. 6 2026, Published 4:28 p.m. ET
Shemar Moore is getting candid about one of his biggest insecurities.
The S.W.A.T. star, 56, revealed he's undergone three surgeries to fix his feet after spending years trying to keep them hidden.
During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday, October 2, Moore joked that despite being known for his good looks and fit physique, things weren't always quite as picture-perfect once people looked below his ankles.
“I got these eyebrows, I paid a lot of money for these teeth, so I got a big ol' smile,” Moore quipped. “I try to do a couple of sit-ups so I can lift that shirt.”
“But the lower we go, we get to around my ankles and just below my ankles ain't no tan,” he continued, explaining his feet “ain't seen the light of day.”
Moore then made his hilarious confession: “Shemar Moore has some ugly-a-- feet.”
Shemar Underwent 3 Surgeries on His Feet
Moore explained that his feet were “so bad” he eventually underwent three surgeries to correct them.
“God took a nap when he was making my feet,” the Criminal Minds alum joked.
Moore revealed he dealt with some issues.
“I had that bunion thing, that whole bump on the side,” he explained.
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The condition became especially noticeable whenever Moore dressed up and slipped into a fresh pair of shoes.
“I'd put on my tuxedo, my little nice clothes, and then I'd put on fresh-out-the-box dress shoes,” Moore recalled.
After taking the shoes off, however, the actor joked, “You didn't know which was the left one, which was the right one.”
“You didn't know which way they were pointing,” he added.
Moore has previously documented some of his foot procedures on social media, including surgeries in 2023 and 2025. The actor credited surgical podiatrist Dr. Robert J. Joseph for helping him through his procedures.
Shemar Used to Hide His Feet While Modeling
Moore's insecurity surrounding his feet dates all the way back to his days as a model.
Before becoming a household name on The Young and the Restless and later starring in Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T., Moore worked as a model to help pay his bills.
Even when posing on beaches, Moore said he found ways to prevent people from getting a good look at his feet.
“I used to walk on the beach, no joke, when I was modeling,” he recalled.
Whenever someone came too close, Moore said, “You wouldn't notice it, but I'd dig my feet in the sand.”