Savannah Guthrie Not in Contact With Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos as Mom Nancy's Abduction Case Drags Past 100 Days

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is no longer in contact with Savannah Guthrie as the investigation into her mother Nancy Guthrie's disappearance continues. "I personally am not," the sheriff said of being in touch with Nancy's family in an interview with a news outlet published on Monday, May 18.

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Savannah Guthrie Not in Contact With Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

Referring to his team of detectives and the FBI, he added, "If they need the family for anything, they get in touch with them and the family. It works both ways." Its been more than 100 days since the 84-year-old was last seen on January 31, when she was dropped off at her Tucson, Ariz., home by her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Authorities believe she was taken against her will after her doorbell camera captured a masked intruder on her front porch around 1:45 a.m. on February 1.

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Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen by her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

She is reported to have been abducted before 2:30 a.m., when her pacemaker lost connection to her cellphone, which had been left at home. The investigation remains ongoing as no suspects have been named in the case. Shortly after Nancy's disappearance, multiple outlets confirmed that the sheriff was in direct contact with the Today show host, 54, through occasional texts and phone calls. "We text or, every now and then, a phone call," he told People in February. "But no, I've not even sat down with her face-to-face. She's got a lot on her plate. The FBI and my detectives and those, they've been talking with her face-to-face. She doesn't need to talk to me."

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The FBI Blasted Local Law Enforcement

Source: MEGA FBI director Kash Patel claimed local law enforcement kept the FBI out of the Nancy Guthrie investigation for the first 'four days.'

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has faced backlash for its handling of the case, with the FBI director Kash Patel blasting the organization for allegedly keeping the FBI away from the investigation early on. "The first 48 hours of anyone's disappearance are the most critical," Kash, 46, explained. "What we the FBI do, is say, 'Hey, we're here to help, what do you need?'" Though the federal employee agreed Nancy's disappearance was within the state's jurisdiction, he claimed the federal organization was "kept out of the investigation for four days."

Pima County Sheriff's Department Pushed Back at Kash Patel's Claims

Source: MEGA A masked suspect was captured in footage from Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.