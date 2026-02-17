or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoNEWS

Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law Tommaso Cioni Deserves an Apology After Being 'Dragged Through the Mud for No Reason' in Missing Mom's Case: Source

composite photo of savannah guthrie with mom nancy guthrie and tommaso cioni
Source: NBC; Nancy Guthrie/Facebook

Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law was rumored to be a suspect in her disappearance.

Feb. 17 2026, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tommaso Cioni, the husband of Savannah Guthrie's sister, Annie, has officially been cleared as a suspect in the case of his missing mother-in-law.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos shared in a statement on Monday, February 16, that the whole Guthrie family has been ruled out in their ongoing investigation into Nancy's alleged kidnapping.

Now, insiders who spoke to journalist Rob Shuter say the family believes an apology is in order, as the Italian-born science teacher's name has been "dragged through the mud for absolutely no reason."

Article continues below advertisement

The Family Could Take Legal Action Against Tommaso Cioni's Accusers

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Tommaso Cioni is married to the 'Today' star's sister Annie Guthrie.
Source: Annie Guthrie/Facebook

Tommaso Cioni is married to the 'Today' star's sister, Annie Guthrie.

One source said of the accusations, "If you questioned him publicly, you should clear him publicly," adding that "legal action looms."

Another insider noted of the mess, "People took proximity and turned it into conspiracy...That’s not journalism. That’s dangerous."

The speculation surrounding Tommaso started with a report by veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield just days after Nancy was reporting missing on Sunday, February 1.

As OK! previously reported, during the Tuesday, February 3, episode of Ashleigh’s podcast "Drop Dead Serious," she claimed, "My law enforcement source tells me that Tommaso Cioni is the prime suspect in this case."

Article continues below advertisement

'That’s Not Journalism'

image of Reporter Ashleigh Banfield perpetuated the rumor that Tommaso Cioni was the 'prime suspect' in the case.
Source: Ashleigh Banfield/YouTube; @savannahguthrie/instagram

Reporter Ashleigh Banfield perpetuated the rumor that Tommaso Cioni was the 'prime suspect' in the case.

Her allegations were subsequently denied, with authorities confirming they do not have a prime suspect, though they clarified that relatives hadn't been ruled out.

The former NewsNation anchor later doubled down on her reporting in an appearance on Dan Abrams’ podcast on Thursday, February 12, telling the host, "My source every day since [Nancy's disappearance] has stood by that."

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Rumor Spread Like Wildfire

image of Megyn Kelly also theorized that Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie were involved in Nancy's disappearance.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube; Annie Guthrie/Facebook

Megyn Kelly also theorized that Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie were involved in Nancy's disappearance.

Ashleigh's claims — along with the fact that Tommaso was reported to be one of the last people to see Nancy alive on the night of January 31 — lead countless online sleuths to theorize that he orchestrated the abduction of the 84-year-old retiree.

Megyn Kelly chimed in on the speculation last week, telling viewers of her show: "The reason they are going back to Annie and Tommaso's house all the time, I think, is they're wondering if they had anything to do with it."

It's unclear why investigators were searching their home at the time.

Nancy Guthrie Remains Missing

image of Savannah Guthrie's friends are reportedly 'so worried' about the NBC host.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie's friends are reportedly 'so worried' about the NBC host.

It's been over two weeks since Nancy vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., area home, and friends of Savannah, 54, are reportedly "so worried" about the Today star.

Last week, the FBI released surveillance footage of a masked suspect captured on Nancy's doorbell camera from the night she went missing.

Detectives subsequently revealed that a glove matching the one the suspect wore was discovered near the grandma's home.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.