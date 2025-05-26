Sherri Papini's Shocking Story Exposed: Filmmaker Reveals Unseen Truth Behind Kidnapping Hoax

New Investigation Discovery docuseries, Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie delves into Sherri Papini's side of the infamous kidnapping hoax and exposes the narrative surrounding the case.

"There's a conventional narrative out there that is based largely on Keith Papini's telling and what we understand the government's case was. But nobody had ever heard Sherri's side of the story," filmmaker Nicole Rittenmeyer told an outlet. "You know in our culture, traditionally, where you get sort of closure and sort of the comprehensive understanding of a criminal case is usually the trial. But this case didn't go to trial."