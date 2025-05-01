Sherri Papini Changes Her Tune on Kidnapping Hoax in New Tell-All Docuseries: 'I Did Keep Some Secrets From You'

Sherri Papini is reflecting on her kidnapping hoax in a new Investigation Discovery docuseries, Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie , which premieres May 26.

“Haven’t you ever lied?” Papini asked in a trailer for the series released April 30. “And then has that lie been blown up?”

Papini was charged in 2022 and served 18 months in prison for the crime after she lied to authorities about an alleged kidnapping. Even though she pleaded guilty to a single count of mail fraud and one count of making false statements in the cast, she now is changing her tune, claiming her falsified story was partially true.

“I went missing in 2016,” she added in the trailer. “I was gone for 22 days. I was tortured, I was branded. I was chained to a wall. All of that is true. I did keep some secrets from you, though.”