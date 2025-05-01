Sherri Papini Changes Her Tune on Kidnapping Hoax in New Tell-All Docuseries: 'I Did Keep Some Secrets From You'
Sherri Papini is reflecting on her kidnapping hoax in a new Investigation Discovery docuseries, Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie, which premieres May 26.
“Haven’t you ever lied?” Papini asked in a trailer for the series released April 30. “And then has that lie been blown up?”
Papini was charged in 2022 and served 18 months in prison for the crime after she lied to authorities about an alleged kidnapping. Even though she pleaded guilty to a single count of mail fraud and one count of making false statements in the cast, she now is changing her tune, claiming her falsified story was partially true.
“I went missing in 2016,” she added in the trailer. “I was gone for 22 days. I was tortured, I was branded. I was chained to a wall. All of that is true. I did keep some secrets from you, though.”
In 2016, when Papini’s fake abduction occurred, she was married to her ex-husband, Keith Papini, and disappeared while on a run on November 6, 2016. While Sherri claimed she had been forcefully abducted by two women at gunpoint, E! News obtained a criminal complaint in which her ex-boyfriend James Reyes told cops she had run away from him on her own free will.
While she doesn’t name her partner’s identity, she does confess in the trailer they both “participated in some pretty toxic behaviors.”
Sherri’s prison sentence ended in October 2023 and she paid $309,902 in restitution and now is committed to the truth coming out.
“It’s a story of betrayal and violence,” she said of her kidnapping in the trailer. “I’m willing to do whatever it takes. I’m Sherri Papini, I was abducted, I was tortured and the FBI said I made it all up.”
In a conversation with People in June 2024, Keith confessed Sherri “always had a way of just skirting around it, and I just kind of went along with it.” While he initially supported her claims of being abducted, he ended up turning on her during the trial and erring on the side of the authorities.
“Even if she were to come out someday and do a book or magazine, I can assure you that whatever is in there is going to be what she thinks she should say to get whatever goal she's after,” Keith added, “but it will not be the truth."