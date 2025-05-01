or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > kidnapping
OK LogoTRUE CRIME

Sherri Papini Changes Her Tune on Kidnapping Hoax in New Tell-All Docuseries: 'I Did Keep Some Secrets From You'

Photo of Sherri Papini
Source: Investigation Discovery

Sherri Papini changed her tune on her kidnapping hoax in new footage.

By:

May 1 2025, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sherri Papini is reflecting on her kidnapping hoax in a new Investigation Discovery docuseries, Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie, which premieres May 26.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sheri Papini
Source: Investigation Discovery

Sheri Papini alleged she was abducted in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

“Haven’t you ever lied?” Papini asked in a trailer for the series released April 30. “And then has that lie been blown up?”

Papini was charged in 2022 and served 18 months in prison for the crime after she lied to authorities about an alleged kidnapping. Even though she pleaded guilty to a single count of mail fraud and one count of making false statements in the cast, she now is changing her tune, claiming her falsified story was partially true.

“I went missing in 2016,” she added in the trailer. “I was gone for 22 days. I was tortured, I was branded. I was chained to a wall. All of that is true. I did keep some secrets from you, though.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: YouTube

Sherri Papini is changing her tune on her alleged kidnapping in a trailer for a new show.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2016, when Papini’s fake abduction occurred, she was married to her ex-husband, Keith Papini, and disappeared while on a run on November 6, 2016. While Sherri claimed she had been forcefully abducted by two women at gunpoint, E! News obtained a criminal complaint in which her ex-boyfriend James Reyes told cops she had run away from him on her own free will.

While she doesn’t name her partner’s identity, she does confess in the trailer they both “participated in some pretty toxic behaviors.”

Sherri’s prison sentence ended in October 2023 and she paid $309,902 in restitution and now is committed to the truth coming out.

MORE ON:
kidnapping

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sherri Papini
Source: Investigation Discovery

Sherri Papini said her story is one of 'betrayal and violence.'

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s a story of betrayal and violence,” she said of her kidnapping in the trailer. “I’m willing to do whatever it takes. I’m Sherri Papini, I was abducted, I was tortured and the FBI said I made it all up.”

Article continues below advertisement
sherri papini mega
Source: MEGA

In a conversation with People in June 2024, Keith confessed Sherri “always had a way of just skirting around it, and I just kind of went along with it.” While he initially supported her claims of being abducted, he ended up turning on her during the trial and erring on the side of the authorities.

“Even if she were to come out someday and do a book or magazine, I can assure you that whatever is in there is going to be what she thinks she should say to get whatever goal she's after,” Keith added, “but it will not be the truth."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.