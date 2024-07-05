11 Things to Know About Sherri Papini's Kidnapping Hoax: From the Time of the Incident to Her Arrest

As the missing person case became a national story, the investigators and the Shasta County Sherriff's Office conducted a search. Authorities initially assumed Keith had something to do with Sherri's disappearance as rumors about him lawyering up emerged. The buzz was debunked by self-identified family member Rod Rodriguez III.

"In regard to the hurtful rumors regarding Keith, everyone that actually knows him knows of his and Sherri's wonderful loving relationship and devotion to their family and knows he had nothing to do with Sherri's disappearance," said Rod. "That is why everyone of them was out searching last weekend, one notable family rented search helicopters and another couple cut their vacation short and flew home across the Atlantic while another flew down from Idaho."

Keith passed a lie detector test, and his alibi proved he did not have something to do with Sherri's disappearance.

At the time, Shasta County Sherriff's Office spokesman Lieutenant Anthony Bertain noted in a November 11, 2016, statement that detectives were trying to determine whether Sherri's case was voluntary or not.