OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Sherri Shepherd
ENTERTAINMENT

Sherri Shepherd Recalls Wild TV Moment Going Topless With Jenny McCarthy on 'The View': Creator Barbara Walters 'Would've Had a Fit'

Photo of Sherri Shepherd and Jenny McCarthy
Source: MEGA

Sherri Shepherd is looking back fondly at her time as a host on 'The View' with Jenny McCarthy, remembering a wild TV moment where they both went topless.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 9 2026, Published 6:41 p.m. ET

Sherri Shepherd revisited a jaw-dropping TV moment involving taking her top off alongside former co-host Jenny McCarthy.

During the Thursday, January 8, episode of Sherri, Shepherd, 58, discussed the former Playmate's recent comments about how she "hated" her experience on The View.

Sherri Shepherd Addressed Jenny McCarthy's Recent Comments

Photo of Sherri Shepherd spoke about Jenny McCarthy's time on 'The View.'
Source: 'Sherri Show'/Instagram

Sherri Shepherd spoke about Jenny McCarthy's time on 'The View.'

McCarthy, 53, had a brief stint on The View from 2013 to 2014 and was hired after focus groups suggested audiences "wanted less fighting about politics."

"She said she was hired to do something, but when she got the job, they made her do something else," the talk show host told her audience. “They wanted to be more chill, more fun, and so they brought Jenny on because Jenny was light, and she was funny, and she was s---. But then the focus groups changed their minds. They wanted the politics back.”

'The View' Hosts Tried to Make Jenny McCarthy More 'Conservative'

Photo of Sherri Shepherd suggested she and Jenny McCarthy go topless on 'The View.'
Source: 'Sherri Show'/Instagram

Sherri Shepherd suggested she and Jenny McCarthy go topless on 'The View.'

Shepherd explained that producers tried making the Two and a Half Men actress look "conservative" by asking her to wear glasses.

"She was like, 'Sherri, they want me to look like I know politics,'" Shepherd recalled. "I was sitting there and I said, 'How do you have Playmate of the Year looking conservative?'"

In an effort to liven things up, the former The View host suggested she and McCarthy go "topless" on air.

MORE ON:
Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd Suggested She and Jenny Go 'Topless'

Photo of Sherri Shepherd revealed Barbara Walters has not on set during the topless segment.
Source: MEGA

Sherri Shepherd revealed Barbara Walters was not on set during the topless segment.

"This way, I said, well Jenny can show off her funny side. I just wanted to show off my b----,” she joked, adding that the show's founder, Barbara Walters, was not there that day.

"She would've had a fit," Shepherd emphasized.

Shepherd and McCarthy famously went topless during a 2014 segment when they discussed nudity in the HBO show Girls.

Jenny McCarthy Spoke Out About Her Negative Experience on 'The View'

Photo of Jenny McCarthy promised to never return to 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy promised to never return to 'The View.'

Shepherd's remarks follow McCarthy's recent statements where she vowed never return to the daytime talk show. Like her former costar mentioned, the blonde bombshell explained she was invited onto the show's panel after the program was criticized for being too divisive.

"The reason why they wanted to bring me on is because they, quote, said it was too polarizing. They thought it was too polarizing back then, you guys," she said on the Tuesday, January 6, episode of "The Katie Miller Podcast."

Although the John Tucker Must Die star admitted she's "much more political" now, she made it clear she would never go back.

"But, back then? Ooh, I would not, I would never even," McCarthy continued. "They’ve asked me to come back for, like, reunion shows. I was like, over my dead body would I ever step foot in that place."

