Sherri Shepherd Recalls Wild TV Moment Going Topless With Jenny McCarthy on 'The View': Creator Barbara Walters 'Would've Had a Fit'

Article continues below advertisement

Sherri Shepherd revisited a jaw-dropping TV moment involving taking her top off alongside former co-host Jenny McCarthy. During the Thursday, January 8, episode of Sherri, Shepherd, 58, discussed the former Playmate's recent comments about how she "hated" her experience on The View.

Article continues below advertisement

Sherri Shepherd Addressed Jenny McCarthy's Recent Comments

Source: 'Sherri Show'/Instagram Sherri Shepherd spoke about Jenny McCarthy's time on 'The View.'

McCarthy, 53, had a brief stint on The View from 2013 to 2014 and was hired after focus groups suggested audiences "wanted less fighting about politics." "She said she was hired to do something, but when she got the job, they made her do something else," the talk show host told her audience. “They wanted to be more chill, more fun, and so they brought Jenny on because Jenny was light, and she was funny, and she was s---. But then the focus groups changed their minds. They wanted the politics back.”

Article continues below advertisement

'The View' Hosts Tried to Make Jenny McCarthy More 'Conservative'

Source: 'Sherri Show'/Instagram Sherri Shepherd suggested she and Jenny McCarthy go topless on 'The View.'

Shepherd explained that producers tried making the Two and a Half Men actress look "conservative" by asking her to wear glasses. "She was like, 'Sherri, they want me to look like I know politics,'" Shepherd recalled. "I was sitting there and I said, 'How do you have Playmate of the Year looking conservative?'" In an effort to liven things up, the former The View host suggested she and McCarthy go "topless" on air.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sherri Shepherd Suggested She and Jenny Go 'Topless'

Source: MEGA Sherri Shepherd revealed Barbara Walters was not on set during the topless segment.

"This way, I said, well Jenny can show off her funny side. I just wanted to show off my b----,” she joked, adding that the show's founder, Barbara Walters, was not there that day. "She would've had a fit," Shepherd emphasized. Shepherd and McCarthy famously went topless during a 2014 segment when they discussed nudity in the HBO show Girls.

Jenny McCarthy Spoke Out About Her Negative Experience on 'The View'

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy promised to never return to 'The View.'