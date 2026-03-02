Sherry Cola and D'Arcy Carden 'Manifested' Their New HGTV Show 'Wild Vacation Rentals': 'It Made So Much Sense'

Article continues below advertisement

When Sherry Cola and D’Arcy Carden, who star in Nobody Wants This, got approached to do a show together for HGTV, they were overjoyed. "It was so organic because Sherry and I are on Nobody Wants This. We clicked so fast, and from day one, we were like, 'We need to do something together.' We were like, 'Let's figure that out, it will come.' HGTV came to us with this idea, and it was like we had manifested it," Carden, 46, exclusively tells OK! alongside Cola, 36, while promoting their new HGTV series Wild Vacation Rentals, premiering Monday, March 2, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. "It felt like a no-brainer because we get to be ourselves!" Cola adds. "In the makeup trailer, we were loving each other. There's no one else I would want to be on this journey with me. It made so much sense."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HGTV The duo also star in 'Nobody Wants This.'

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to appearing in the Netflix series, the two had "met in passing." "Sherry knew my husband better than me. He came away from a couple of meetings with her being like, 'This girl is amazing, you guys would love each other.' We have a lot of mutual friends, and we're in the same comedy world. We just hadn't overlapped until Nobody Wants This, and we were locked in since!" the Good Place alum says.

Article continues below advertisement

Pack your bags! 🎒



Comedians/Actresses/BFFs @DarcyCarden and Sherry Cola are hitting the road in Wild Vacation Rentals, coming to HGTV early next year! From caves to missile silos, they’ll uncover America’s most jaw-dropping stays—one epic rental at a time 🏡✨… pic.twitter.com/6FSh5llwbw — HGTV (@hgtv) December 16, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HGTV The ladies 'manifested' their new HGTV show.

Article continues below advertisement

It's not lost on the ladies how successful being a part of Nobody Wants This has been. "It's a spectacular show. It's so feel-good. It's so romantic, hilarious, and it's very much a love story to L.A. The cast and crew are just phenomenal people," the Shrinking starlet gushes. "How luck are we to be a part of it?" "Nobody's taking it for granted. Everyone is aware how lucky we are," Carden adds.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HGTV The actresses go visit extraordinary vacation homes in their new show.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Now, the duo is working on their new series, Wild Vacation Rentals, where they go on an epic girls' trip to extraordinary vacation homes — from a bird's nest to a grain silo and a potato house to an old western home. "If you watch the show, it will feel like you're a third member of our vacation crew," Cola says. "We want to inspire people to try something new and stay somewhere they've never thought about staying. There's so much joy in this show. We're just having fun and making the best of a situation!"

Article continues below advertisement

Carden adds: "With these rental properties and places, we hadn't seen any of them before. We didn't look at them or Google them. The producers asked us if we wanted to know everything about them before we went, and we were like, 'We want to go in blind. Don't show us anything.' The audience watches this experience as if we're doing it in real time with the audience. It's really fun."

Article continues below advertisement

"Every rental was a standout. I know that sounds crazy, but that's the thing with this show! No two houses were similar. We stayed in a potato, a tree house, a cave," Cola says. "Everything was so unique and different. It's so hard to pick one! It was really special." For Carden, The Bloomhouse in Austin, Texas, blew her mind. "I would love to go back there with my husband!" she quips.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @shrrycola/Instagram The new show airs on March 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Cola adds that not only were the houses interesting, but it was great to check out the cities. "We'd frolic between filming. We'd go to a local restaurant. It was cool to see people out and about and exploring the country," she recalls, adding that everyone should tune into their show to see "something you've never seen before." "There was a house in Alabama that was Moroccan-Turkish themed. A lot of people in the U.S. might never leave the state they live in and the fact that people can find an escape perhaps two hours away from their homes is meaningful. I think everyone will be touched by these wonderful places — they could be down the street from you!" Cola shares. Carden adds, "It's really easy to get stuck in the same patterns. This is a way to experience something new and improve your life in a way. Insteaf of staying in the same hotel, go stay in a potato!"