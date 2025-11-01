Shocking Season Finale of 'Nobody Wants This': Breakups, Engagements and More

Article continues below advertisement

Season 2 of Nobody Wants This delivered jaw-dropping moments filled with breakups, a deep conversion journey and a surprise engagement — but where did each character find themselves by the end? The hit Netflix series resumed its narrative with Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) deciding to take their unconventional romance seriously. Things seemed to be flowing smoothly until Noah faced a significant setback when he lost a job at his congregation due to Joanne's agnostic beliefs.

Are Joanne and Noah Still Together?

Source: ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

In search of a fresh start, Noah transitioned to a more liberal temple, relieving the pressure off Joanne as she struggled with contemplating converting to Judaism. However, a sudden eviction brought about a turning point, awakening in Joanne the desire to move in with Noah — even as he felt the pace was too fast. This culminated in a dramatic showdown during the season finale. Though Noah and Joanne experienced a breakup, they eventually reconciled when Noah recognized that Joanne was his soulmate. Meanwhile, Joanne realized she could envision herself embracing the faith.

Did Morgan and Dr. Andy Break Up?

Source: ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

Not every character ended on a high note; Morgan (Justine Lupe) found herself in a complicated situation with Dr. Andy (Arian Moayed), who turned out to not only be a psychiatrist but also her own therapist. Persisting against Joanne's reservations, Morgan took the plunge into engagement with Dr. Andy, but she couldn't overlook the warning signs. Ultimately, she ended their relationship at their engagement celebration.

What's Next for Morgan and Sasha?

Source: NETFLIX

Morgan's relationship with Sasha (Timothy Simons) deepened amid significant troubles in Sasha's marriage to Esther (Jackie Tohn). Esther spent the entire season grappling with her happiness and sought a break from Sasha, indicating their relationship might not be over yet.

Who Converted to Judaism?

Source: ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

Meanwhile, the dynamic between Morgan and Joanne's mother, Lynn (Stephanie Faracy), emerged as Lynn became the only one who converted to Judaism thus far, while Joanne made strides with Noah's mother, Bina (Tovah Feldshuh).

'Nobody Wants This' Creator Explained the Finale

Source: Getty Images for Netflix

Creator Erin Foster revealed her intentions behind the narrative choices, stating, "We wanted to end on romance, not religion. The romance is him saying, 'I don't care what you are, I'm choosing you.' We don't really need to hear her saying, 'Oh, my God, you're not going to believe this. I've been Jewish this entire time.' Because we know that's about to happen." She added, "She's trying so hard to see it that she can't see it. She's yearning for something to give her structure, purpose, boundaries, values and traditions. Judaism can give her all of those things. … She's enjoying all these different things about Judaism, but she keeps thinking God is going to just come down from the sky and be like, 'And now you're Jewish!'"

What Fans Can Expect Next

Source: ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

Looking forward, Noah and Joanne are set to navigate their relationship with renewed perspectives. "It's not Noah against Joanne," Bell explained. "It's Joanne and Noah against the problem, which I think is a great framework to come at any relationship with."

