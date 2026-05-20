Sheryl Crow Discovered Ex Lance Armstrong Was Dating a 'Really Famous Actress' Amid Her 2006 Breast Cancer Battle

Article continues below advertisement

Sheryl Crow opened up about how she felt when she found out ex-fiancé Lance Armstrong moved on with an A-list actress in 2006 while she was battling b----- cancer. The country rock icon spilled the tea on the Tuesday, May 19, episode of Bobby Bones' show "The Bobbycast."

Article continues below advertisement

Lance Armstrong and Sheryl Crow Started Dating in 2003

View this post on Instagram Source: @mrbobbybones/instagram Sheryl Crow and Lance Armstrong were together from 2003 to 2006.

“I was engaged, I had three beautiful stepchildren, I wanted to have kids with this person,” the singer recalled. “We split in the same week I got diagnosed with b----- cancer, and I found out he was seeing a really famous actress." Crow, 64, and the cyclist, 54, started dating in 2003 and announced their split in February 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lance Armstrong began dating someone new shortly after he broke up with Sheryl Crow.

“I went through about nine months of radiation and grieving and anger,” she confessed. Armstrong was previously married to Kristin Richard, with their relationship lasting from 1997 until 2003. The former couple share son Luke, 26, and twin daughters Grace and Isabelle, 24. Crow and the athlete's relationship came to a halt due to the "All I Wanna Do" crooner wanting to have children while Armstrong wasn't interesting in becoming a dad again at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

The Split Was Attributed to Sheryl Crow Wanting Children

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Lance Armstrong reflected on his split with Sheryl Crow in his 2009 memoir.

The Tour de France winner wrote in his 2009 memoir Lance: The Making of the World’s Greatest Champion about why he split from Crow. “She wanted marriage, she wanted children,” he penned. “Not that I didn’t want that, but I didn’t want that at that time because I had just gotten out of a marriage, I’d just had kids." “Yet we’re up against her biological clock — that pressure is what cracked it,” Armstrong admitted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lance Armstrong has been married to Anna Hansen since 2022.

In 2008, Armstrong met Anna Hansen, and they subsequently married in 2022. They share two kids together: son Max, 16, and daughter Olivia, 15. As for Crow, she is a mom to adopted sons Wyatt, 19, and Levi, 16. The former road racer had several high-profile relationships before marrying Hansen, as he was previously linked to actress Kate Hudson and fashion designer Tory Burch.

Article continues below advertisement

Sheryl Crow Also Discussed Her Cancer Battle

Source: @bobbybonesshow/Instagram Sheryl Crow was diagnosed with b----- cancer in 2006.