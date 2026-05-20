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Sheryl Crow Discovered Ex Lance Armstrong Was Dating a 'Really Famous Actress' Amid Her 2006 Breast Cancer Battle

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Source: MEGA

Sheryl Crow and Lance Armstrong dated from 2003 until 2006.

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May 20 2026, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

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Sheryl Crow opened up about how she felt when she found out ex-fiancé Lance Armstrong moved on with an A-list actress in 2006 while she was battling b----- cancer.

The country rock icon spilled the tea on the Tuesday, May 19, episode of Bobby Bones' show "The Bobbycast."

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Lance Armstrong and Sheryl Crow Started Dating in 2003

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Source: @mrbobbybones/instagram

Sheryl Crow and Lance Armstrong were together from 2003 to 2006.

“I was engaged, I had three beautiful stepchildren, I wanted to have kids with this person,” the singer recalled. “We split in the same week I got diagnosed with b----- cancer, and I found out he was seeing a really famous actress."

Crow, 64, and the cyclist, 54, started dating in 2003 and announced their split in February 2006.

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image of Sheryl crow and lance Armstrong
Source: MEGA

Lance Armstrong began dating someone new shortly after he broke up with Sheryl Crow.

“I went through about nine months of radiation and grieving and anger,” she confessed.

Armstrong was previously married to Kristin Richard, with their relationship lasting from 1997 until 2003. The former couple share son Luke, 26, and twin daughters Grace and Isabelle, 24.

Crow and the athlete's relationship came to a halt due to the "All I Wanna Do" crooner wanting to have children while Armstrong wasn't interesting in becoming a dad again at the time.

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The Split Was Attributed to Sheryl Crow Wanting Children

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image of Sheryl crow and lance Armstrong
Source: MEGA

Lance Armstrong reflected on his split with Sheryl Crow in his 2009 memoir.

The Tour de France winner wrote in his 2009 memoir Lance: The Making of the World’s Greatest Champion about why he split from Crow.

“She wanted marriage, she wanted children,” he penned. “Not that I didn’t want that, but I didn’t want that at that time because I had just gotten out of a marriage, I’d just had kids."

“Yet we’re up against her biological clock — that pressure is what cracked it,” Armstrong admitted.

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Source: MEGA

Lance Armstrong has been married to Anna Hansen since 2022.

In 2008, Armstrong met Anna Hansen, and they subsequently married in 2022. They share two kids together: son Max, 16, and daughter Olivia, 15.

As for Crow, she is a mom to adopted sons Wyatt, 19, and Levi, 16.

The former road racer had several high-profile relationships before marrying Hansen, as he was previously linked to actress Kate Hudson and fashion designer Tory Burch.

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Sheryl Crow Also Discussed Her Cancer Battle

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Source: @bobbybonesshow/Instagram

Sheryl Crow was diagnosed with b----- cancer in 2006.

Elsewhere in her chat with Bones, 46, Crow got candid about her cancer journey and the lessons she learned.

"I had a really stoic oncologist who literally looked like my grandmother, but one of the things that she said to me was, 'I've had a thousand women come in with cancer, don't miss out on the lesson,'" she said.

“I realized, having gone through all of that, I am a caretaker. I’m the last person I take care of,” Crow added. “I take care of everybody’s emotions. I make sure everybody’s good with me.”

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