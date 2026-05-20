Sheryl Crow Discovered Ex Lance Armstrong Was Dating a 'Really Famous Actress' Amid Her 2006 Breast Cancer Battle
May 20 2026, Published 5:49 p.m. ET
Sheryl Crow opened up about how she felt when she found out ex-fiancé Lance Armstrong moved on with an A-list actress in 2006 while she was battling b----- cancer.
The country rock icon spilled the tea on the Tuesday, May 19, episode of Bobby Bones' show "The Bobbycast."
Lance Armstrong and Sheryl Crow Started Dating in 2003
“I was engaged, I had three beautiful stepchildren, I wanted to have kids with this person,” the singer recalled. “We split in the same week I got diagnosed with b----- cancer, and I found out he was seeing a really famous actress."
Crow, 64, and the cyclist, 54, started dating in 2003 and announced their split in February 2006.
“I went through about nine months of radiation and grieving and anger,” she confessed.
Armstrong was previously married to Kristin Richard, with their relationship lasting from 1997 until 2003. The former couple share son Luke, 26, and twin daughters Grace and Isabelle, 24.
Crow and the athlete's relationship came to a halt due to the "All I Wanna Do" crooner wanting to have children while Armstrong wasn't interesting in becoming a dad again at the time.
The Split Was Attributed to Sheryl Crow Wanting Children
- Everything Reba McEntire Has Shared About Her 26-Year Marriage & Eventual Divorce From Narvel Blackstock
- Kelly Clarkson Admits She Wanted to Take Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's 'Clothes Off' With Her 'Teeth' When She First Met Him
- Drew Barrymore Admits It's 'Liberating' to No Longer Feel Ashamed of Her 3 Divorces
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Tour de France winner wrote in his 2009 memoir Lance: The Making of the World’s Greatest Champion about why he split from Crow.
“She wanted marriage, she wanted children,” he penned. “Not that I didn’t want that, but I didn’t want that at that time because I had just gotten out of a marriage, I’d just had kids."
“Yet we’re up against her biological clock — that pressure is what cracked it,” Armstrong admitted.
In 2008, Armstrong met Anna Hansen, and they subsequently married in 2022. They share two kids together: son Max, 16, and daughter Olivia, 15.
As for Crow, she is a mom to adopted sons Wyatt, 19, and Levi, 16.
The former road racer had several high-profile relationships before marrying Hansen, as he was previously linked to actress Kate Hudson and fashion designer Tory Burch.
Sheryl Crow Also Discussed Her Cancer Battle
Elsewhere in her chat with Bones, 46, Crow got candid about her cancer journey and the lessons she learned.
"I had a really stoic oncologist who literally looked like my grandmother, but one of the things that she said to me was, 'I've had a thousand women come in with cancer, don't miss out on the lesson,'" she said.
“I realized, having gone through all of that, I am a caretaker. I’m the last person I take care of,” Crow added. “I take care of everybody’s emotions. I make sure everybody’s good with me.”