Happily Never After: 12 Celebrity Pairs Who Called Off Their Wedding

Two years after they met, Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds confirmed their engagement in June 2004. They split temporarily two years later, though they patched things up and reconciled afterward.

However, the pair broke up for good in February 2007 before they were supposed to tie the knot.

"They remain close friends and continue to have the utmost love and admiration for each other. They ask that their privacy be respected surrounding this personal matter," their representatives said at the time.