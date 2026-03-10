Sheryl Underwood Reveals She 'Tried to Reach Out' to Sharon Osbourne After Ozzy's Death Despite Their Feud

Article continues below advertisement

Sheryl Underwood mentioned her old show The Talk during her guest stint on The View. On the Tuesday, March 10, episode of the latter show, Underwood recalled how she got into a heated clash on the series with costar Sharon Osbourne in 2021 due to a conversation about racism and the royal family.

Source: @theview/x 'The View' guest Sheryl Underwood reflected on her feud with 'The Talk' costar Sharon Osbourne.

'I Tried to Reach Out'

Source: mega Sheryl Underwood revealed she 'tried to reach out' to Sharon Osbourne after Ozzy Osbourne's death.

The heated spat resulted in the show going on a temporary hiatus. Despite the conflict, Underwood admitted, "I still believe there's some love between me and Sharon Osbourne." "I tried to reach out when Ozzy [Osbourne] passed [in July 2025]. I love her, but sometimes... you hope it doesn't get as big," she said, hinting she didn't hear back from the British star. "I'm gonna be honest. You don't sit next to somebody for that amount of time and don't have no love [for them]."

Sheryl Underwood Hasn't Talked to Her Former Costar

Source: @theview/youtube Sheryl Underwood still has 'love' for Sharon Osbourne despite the drama.

In 2024, the same year The Talk was axed, Sharon revealed in an interview that she regretted apologizing over the incident. Sheryl said she didn't contact her former colleague over her statement because she was "afraid" that if she left a voicemail, it would be leaked to the public.

Source: @theview/x Sheryl Underwood admitted she was involved in a 'couple of problem discussions' during her gig on 'The Talk.'

"So I'd rather be quiet than to continue to hurt people because I'm going to have to face God one day," Sheryl continued. "I believe that what really happened to me, I'd gotten into a couple of problem discussions on The Talk. Y'all know. Amen, right? God let me live to correct some of the things that I said."

Joy Behr and Sheryl Underwood Poke Fun at Each Other

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar and Sheryl Underwood teased each other about losing their jobs.