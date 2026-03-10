or
Sheryl Underwood Reveals She 'Tried to Reach Out' to Sharon Osbourne After Ozzy's Death Despite Their Feud

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 10 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Sheryl Underwood mentioned her old show The Talk during her guest stint on The View.

On the Tuesday, March 10, episode of the latter show, Underwood recalled how she got into a heated clash on the series with costar Sharon Osbourne in 2021 due to a conversation about racism and the royal family.

At the time, the women were discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims that the Duchess of Sussex experienced racism from the monarchy, which Osbourne and her pal Piers Morgan dismissed.

Underwood recalled "sitting in the middle of it looking around like, 'What the h---?'" and telling Osbourne, "We can't let you drag [Meghan] especially if she's [addressing] not just racism, but her mental health."

'I Tried to Reach Out'

The heated spat resulted in the show going on a temporary hiatus.

Despite the conflict, Underwood admitted, "I still believe there's some love between me and Sharon Osbourne."

"I tried to reach out when Ozzy [Osbourne] passed [in July 2025]. I love her, but sometimes... you hope it doesn't get as big," she said, hinting she didn't hear back from the British star. "I'm gonna be honest. You don't sit next to somebody for that amount of time and don't have no love [for them]."

Sheryl Underwood Hasn't Talked to Her Former Costar

Source: @theview/youtube

Sheryl Underwood still has 'love' for Sharon Osbourne despite the drama.

In 2024, the same year The Talk was axed, Sharon revealed in an interview that she regretted apologizing over the incident.

Sheryl said she didn't contact her former colleague over her statement because she was "afraid" that if she left a voicemail, it would be leaked to the public.

"So I'd rather be quiet than to continue to hurt people because I'm going to have to face God one day," Sheryl continued. "I believe that what really happened to me, I'd gotten into a couple of problem discussions on The Talk. Y'all know. Amen, right? God let me live to correct some of the things that I said."

Joy Behr and Sheryl Underwood Poke Fun at Each Other

"And God canceled that show," Joy Behar quipped.

"And that is why I'm on the 'I Need a Job' tour, because I need a job. But Joy, you've had your situation with people!" Sheryl cheekily responded, referring to how Joy has been booted from The View before.

"How dare you!" the comedian hit back.

"Listen, you talked about a show I was on that got canceled, baby, I've got to give you something back!" Sheryl noted.

Declared Joy, "Yeah, but I'm still here!"

