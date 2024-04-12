Shocking Cancelation: 'The Talk' to End in December With a 'Celebrity Send-Off'
"The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format," CBS execs Amy Reisenbach and David Stapf expressed in a joint statement. "Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe."
"It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our executive producer/showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew,” they continued.
"We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons," the duo concluded. "We truly appreciate the skill, creativity, and dedication everyone involved brought to the show every day."
Some of the co-hosts commented on the news when the show's Instagram account made the announcement.
"Fun times! Let's have a great season!" wrote O'Connell, while Kloots said, "Love this job, the people, the crew, the audience!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Fans' reactions weren't quite as positive, with many shocked and upset by the cancelation.
"I love the show and I will miss it very much, especially Jerry, he is hysterical," one admirer penned, while a second complained, "Finally a show that I enjoy watching and it’s being canceled?!"
"😢 Why? It’s such a great cast and I’ve enjoyed watching them daily so much! 😢😢," a third supporter gushed.
The series endured a few scandals over the years, including when they fired Sharon Osbourne in 2021 after she defended Piers Morgan's racially charged comments about Meghan Markle.
"I was this lamb slaughtered that morning, and CBS denied responsibility," Osbourne said in a docuseries about the incident. "I've worked in this industry for 50 years — actually, 55. I didn't want that to be the end of my career, and I thought it was unfair."
"I'm not racist," the former reality star insisted. "He's not racist, but because he said something about somebody who is mixed race… I said, 'That's nothing to do with that.' He knew Meghan for a long time, so he's talking from experience."