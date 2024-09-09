Meghan Markle 'Deeply Regrets' Branding the Royal Family as Racists

Royal biographer Angela Levin claimed the former actress felt bad about how she depicted the royals.

"She deeply regrets how she behaved towards the royals, and she's very sorry about saying that they were racist," Levin told GB News.

"I don't know if I believe it, but in any case, it's much too late, isn't it? Everybody's learned that that was nonsense, and it's no longer listened to," Levin continued. "It was very, very cruel, and I think the Queen, when she had heard that, it was very painful for her."