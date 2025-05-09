Shia LaBeouf Reveals Which 3 Celebrities Helped Him Get Sober After FKA Twigs Abuse Allegations: 'They Kept Me Alive'
Shia LaBeouf is attempting to make a comeback years after his public downfall.
In a new interview, the Transformers actor reflected on his sobriety journey years after being arrested for public drunkenness in 2017 and following intense abuse allegations from his ex FKA Twigs in 2020.
Which Celebrities Helped Shia LaBeouf Get Sober?
LaBeouf revealed there were three key celebrities who guided him away from alcohol addiction.
Reflecting on his friendship with Mel Gibson, the Disney Channel alum said the Braveheart star, Sean Penn and James Brolin "got me to sobriety."
"They got around me and kept me alive," LaBeouf confessed.
Shia LaBeouf's Bond With James Brolin, Mel Gibson and Sean Penn
"Sean showed up and motivated me to do this as a play. I was scared as f--- when this thing started," the actor — who is starring in the new film Henry Johnson — said in reference to his career comeback. "There was a bunch of guys that I looked up to that just started popping up. I had never, ever felt that kind of love — not like that."
Of his friendship with Penn, the 38-year-old believes their bond could be a "gateway to rehabilitation," adding, "hope so. I hope my whole life is about that."
"I hope my whole life is squaring things, getting it right. It’s what I want to do with the rest of my life. And there’s a lot of things to get right," he expressed. "I’m blessed that I still have this craft and I’m still allowed to do it at a high level with the highest. It feels like a f------ miracle."
Touching on his newfound connection to Catholicism — which he converted to on New Year's Eve 2024 — LaBeouf explained: "It’s all part of the same thing — God’s everything or nothing. I believe that. Me and [Henry Johnson director] Dave [Mamet] have big God talks."
"I’ve been to temple with him. He’s been to church with me. Been deep dives for both of us," he shared.
LaBeouf first crossed paths with Gibson in 2022 — two years after FKA Twigs accused him of "relentless abuse."
At the time, Gibson invited LaBeouf to Latin mass church services, while doing research for a movie.
Confirming they are still "very close," LaBeouf stated: "Big respect, big love. He’s always been very lovely to me."
"He held my hand when I was really s------- on myself. Dude really stepped up for me in big ways," he continued.
Inside Actor's Abuse Allegations
FKA Twigs sued LaBeouf for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress in December 2020.
Their legal battle is still ongoing, with a trial date set for September 2025.
What's Next for Shia LaBeouf?
LaBeouf is starring in Henry Johnson, which hit theaters on Friday, May 9.