Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs' Relationship: What to Know After They Settled Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Reflecting on her relationship with LaBeouf, Twigs stated she felt lucky to have survived the "relentless abuse."

"It's a miracle I came out alive," the British singer told Elle for the magazine's March 2021 cover story.

She added, "I think it's luck. I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, '[It is] a testament to my strong character,' or 'It's the way my mother raised me.' It's none of that. It's pure luck that I'm not in that situation anymore."

Recovering from their alleged abusive relationship had "been the hardest thing" she had tried to do, but she expressed her hopes to make "little steps" as she began taking her life back.

"I've given [LaBeouf] back his dysfunction now. I went on my whole Magdalene tour holding that dysfunction — it was with me onstage, every time I did an interview, on every red carpet," Twigs continued. "I was not enjoying any of it. Because I was still holding it. But now I've given it back. Now he gets to hold it. And everyone knows what he's done."

A week before the interview, LaBeouf vehemently denied Twigs' claims through his lawyers, insisting the allegations should be dismissed because "none of the acts alleged were based on s-- and/or the conduct was not sexual."