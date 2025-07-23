or
Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs' Relationship: What to Know After They Settled Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

shia labeouf fka twigs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

After their 2019 breakup, FKA Twigs sued Shia LaBeouf in 2020 for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

Profile Image

July 23 2025, Published 9:20 a.m. ET

Summer 2018: Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs Met

shia labeouf fka twigs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

FKA Twigs recently dropped the abuse lawsuit she filed against Shia LaBeouf in 2020.

FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf met for the first time on the set of the film Honey Boy in 2018.

In September of the same year, a representative for the Even Stevens alum confirmed he and Mia Goth filed for divorce.

"The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private," the spokesperson said.

September 2018: Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs' Relationship Became Public

shia labeouf fka twigs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth sparked split rumors after he was spotted with FKA Twigs.

Before LaBeouf and Goth's split, the Disturbia actor was spotted leaving Twigs' London home.

Shortly after, OK! reported that the "Two Weeks" singer confirmed their relationship, saying, "We're very happy, we're having a nice time."

Two months after their romance became public, LaBeouf and Twigs were seen kissing in Los Angeles, Calif.

December 2018: Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs Spent the Holidays Together

shia labeouf fka twigs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs made public appearances together after reports about their relationship emerged.

In the photos shared by a news outlet, LaBeouf and Twigs enjoyed a meal in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, on Christmas Eve.

Before dating the Transformers actor, the "ride the dragon" songstress was engaged to Robert Pattinson, but they called it quits in 2017.

"He is on a press tour and she is working on her new album. And I think it's timing," a source said, suggesting distance and their time apart contributed to Twigs and Pattinson's split. "They've been all over the place. They have not seen each other in probably two months."

June 2019: Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs Broke Up

shia labeouf fka twigs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs dated for nine months.

According to a source, LaBeouf and Twigs began "taking time apart" since May 2019 after a few rocky weeks. The following month, an insider claimed the pair had decided to part ways for good.

"They both have put their relationship on hold. FKA has been focusing on her tour and she wanted to put all of her heart and soul into it," a source told E! News. "They are really up in the air right now and were waiting until all of her work commitments were fulfilled to figure it out."

December 2020: FKA Twigs Filed a Lawsuit Against Shia LaBeouf

shia labeouf fka twigs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

FKA Twigs sued Shia LaBeouf over a year after their split.

In December 2020, the "tears in the club" singer filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, claiming he "physically, mentally and emotionally" abused her during their nine-month relationship.

"Shia LaBeouf hurts women," part of the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court read. "He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous."

She also alleged he once slammed her into a car and tried to strangle her.

In addition, LaBeouf reportedly gave her a sexually transmitted disease knowingly.

LaBeouf responded to Twigs' claims in an email to The New York Times, saying, "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt."

In another email, he said that "many" of the allegations were false, though he noted he owed Twigs "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things [he has] done."

February 2021: FKA Twigs Said It Was a 'Miracle' She Came Out Alive of the Abusive Relationship

shia labeouf fka twigs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf denied 'each and every allegation' in a February 2021 filing.

Reflecting on her relationship with LaBeouf, Twigs stated she felt lucky to have survived the "relentless abuse."

"It's a miracle I came out alive," the British singer told Elle for the magazine's March 2021 cover story.

She added, "I think it's luck. I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, '[It is] a testament to my strong character,' or 'It's the way my mother raised me.' It's none of that. It's pure luck that I'm not in that situation anymore."

Recovering from their alleged abusive relationship had "been the hardest thing" she had tried to do, but she expressed her hopes to make "little steps" as she began taking her life back.

"I've given [LaBeouf] back his dysfunction now. I went on my whole Magdalene tour holding that dysfunction — it was with me onstage, every time I did an interview, on every red carpet," Twigs continued. "I was not enjoying any of it. Because I was still holding it. But now I've given it back. Now he gets to hold it. And everyone knows what he's done."

A week before the interview, LaBeouf vehemently denied Twigs' claims through his lawyers, insisting the allegations should be dismissed because "none of the acts alleged were based on s-- and/or the conduct was not sexual."

August 2022: Shia LaBeouf Claimed He Contemplated Suicide

shia labeouf fka twigs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf said his 'world had crumbled' after the allegations came to light.

Amid the legal battle, LaBeouf revealed things became so tough that he considered committing suicide.

"I had a gun on the table. I was outta here. I didn't want to be alive anymore when all this happened," he admitted. "Shame like I had never experienced before — the kind of shame that you forget how to breathe. You don't know where to go. You can't go outside and get like a, a taco."

At the same time, LaBeouf also had a "deep desire to hold on."

"I know now that God was using my ego to draw me to Him. Drawing me away from worldly desires," he continued. "It was all happening simultaneously. But there would have been no impetus for me to get in my car, drive up [to the monastery] if I didn't think, 'Oh, I'm gonna save my career.'"

July 2025: FKA Twigs Dropped the Abuse Lawsuit

shia labeouf fka twigs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

FKA Twigs dismissed the lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf.

Four years after twigs sued LaBeouf, the "Two Weeks" singer filed paperwork via her lawyer Bryan Freedman on July 21 to drop the $10 million abuse lawsuit.

Per the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Twigs asked the court to dismiss all prior claims she previously made without prejudice — which prevents her from refiling the same claims in the future.

Their lawyers confirmed they reached a settlement but noted that the details would not be shared with the public.

"Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court. While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future," said their legal representatives.

