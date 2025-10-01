Shirtless Robert Irwin Addresses Floods of DMs From American Girls After 'Edgy' Dance Goes Viral: ‘Keep It Coming’
Oct. 1 2025, Published 4:41 p.m. ET
Robert Irwin has accumulated quite the fan base amid his run on Dancing With the Stars Season 34 — especially after his latest racy performance, which saw the wildlife conservationist go shirtless.
The Australian native, 21, danced to Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby” on TikTok night, which aired on ABC on Tuesday, September 30. After the jaw-dropping performance, Irwin addressed the flood of DMs he’s received since joining the dancing competition show.
Robert Irwin Addressed Influx of DMs
“Oh my goodness, the DMs,” the zookeeper laughingly told a news outlet after stepping off stage. “First of all, it just means so, so much. But, yeah, I’m on the lookout and it’ll happen when it happens … keep it coming!”
Addressing his shirtless performance, Irwin joked he was “bummed” he had to put his shirt back on. “That was a bit of fun, I liked that,” he explained. “[The idea] kind of started with me. I was like, ‘It’s ‘Million Dollar Baby,’ it’s an edgy song, it’s TikTok Night,’ and I wanted to show a different side to myself.”
Robert Irwin Is Looking for His 'American Girl'
Irwin confirmed he was looking for his “American girl” last week following his Tango performance to “Move Your Feet.”
“We are still looking for the American girl. You have been helping,” he told E! News, before pointing to his partner Witney Carson. “I’ve got another protective older sister now.”
Robert Irwin Revealed What He's Looking For
Irwin laid out his prerequisites for a partner, telling the outlet, “I think more than anything else, just genuine kindness. That’s so important. I think you need to surround yourself with people who are genuinely kind.”
“Also, my life is a whirlwind,” he continued. “It’s an adventure and I would love to be able to share that with someone and to share those little moments. I have a lot of great role models in the love department and a lot of people, I look up to and go, ‘Wow, you guys couples goals,' you know. So I want to find that. But it’s something you can’t rush. It just has to happen and you got to be open to that. So I know she’s out there and I look forward to it.”
Robert Irwin Is Following in His Older Sister's Footsteps
Irwin was announced as one of the 14 celebrity contestants set to compete for the Mirrorball trophy last month. The show holds a special significance to the animal enthusiast as his older sister, Bindi Irwin, took home the accolade in 2015.
"I wanted to do this because I was inspired by my sister Bindi, who won Dancing With the Stars 10 years ago,” he recalled in an interview published on September 10. “I remember coming to every live taping to watch her and thinking, ‘One day I have to do this.’”