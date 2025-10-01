Shirtless Robert Irwin Addresses Floods of DMs From American Girls After 'Edgy' Dance Goes Viral: ‘Keep It Coming’

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Irwin has accumulated quite the fan base amid his run on Dancing With the Stars Season 34 — especially after his latest racy performance, which saw the wildlife conservationist go shirtless. The Australian native, 21, danced to Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby” on TikTok night, which aired on ABC on Tuesday, September 30. After the jaw-dropping performance, Irwin addressed the flood of DMs he’s received since joining the dancing competition show.

Robert Irwin Addressed Influx of DMs

Source: ABC Robert Irwin addressed the influx of DMs he's received since appearing on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

“Oh my goodness, the DMs,” the zookeeper laughingly told a news outlet after stepping off stage. “First of all, it just means so, so much. But, yeah, I’m on the lookout and it’ll happen when it happens … keep it coming!” Addressing his shirtless performance, Irwin joked he was “bummed” he had to put his shirt back on. “That was a bit of fun, I liked that,” he explained. “[The idea] kind of started with me. I was like, ‘It’s ‘Million Dollar Baby,’ it’s an edgy song, it’s TikTok Night,’ and I wanted to show a different side to myself.”

Robert Irwin Is Looking for His 'American Girl'

Source: ABC Robert Irwin's partner on the dance floor is Witney Carson.

Irwin confirmed he was looking for his “American girl” last week following his Tango performance to “Move Your Feet.” “We are still looking for the American girl. You have been helping,” he told E! News, before pointing to his partner Witney Carson. “I’ve got another protective older sister now.”

Robert Irwin Revealed What He's Looking For

Source: ABC Robert Irwin revealed what he was looking for in a relationship.

Irwin laid out his prerequisites for a partner, telling the outlet, “I think more than anything else, just genuine kindness. That’s so important. I think you need to surround yourself with people who are genuinely kind.” “Also, my life is a whirlwind,” he continued. “It’s an adventure and I would love to be able to share that with someone and to share those little moments. I have a lot of great role models in the love department and a lot of people, I look up to and go, ‘Wow, you guys couples goals,' you know. So I want to find that. But it’s something you can’t rush. It just has to happen and you got to be open to that. So I know she’s out there and I look forward to it.”

Robert Irwin Is Following in His Older Sister's Footsteps

Source: ABC Robert Irwin is determined to take home the Mirrorball trophy.