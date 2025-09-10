ENTERTAINMENT How Steve Irwin’s Son Robert Keeps Late Dad’s Memory Alive Nearly 20 Years After His Death Amid ‘DWTS’ Run: 'Life Is Fragile' Source: ABC; MEGA Steve Irwin’s son, Robert Irwin, is set to hit the ‘DWTS’ dance floor in Los Angeles. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 10 2025, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

Steve Irwin’s son, Robert Irwin, may be leaving Australia for a dance floor in Los Angeles, but his late father continues to be a guiding light in his life. "He’s still part of every day, every conversation," Robert, 21, said in an interview published by a news outlet on Wednesday, September 10. “My dad exemplified what it was to truly live.”

Robert Irwin Was 2 Years Old When He Lost His Father

Source: MEGA Steve Irwin died in September 2006 while filming off the coast in Australia.

Robert was only 2 years old when his father was killed in September 2006 while filming off the coast of Australia. The father-of-two died in a freak accident after being pierced in the chest with a stingray’s barb. "I feel as though I get a little piece of him back in everything I hear about him or each photo I see,” Robert told the publication. “I have an even greater picture of who he was now that I’m reaching the same milestones he did as a young bloke. I feel closer to him, I really do."

Robert Irwin Is Set to Appear on 'DWTS'

Source: MEGA Robert Irwin was announced as one of 14 celebrity contestants on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34.

Robert was announced as one of the 14 celebrity contestants on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars. The Australian native is set to dance with Witney Carson, and he has big shoes to fill considering his older sister, Bindi Irwin, took home the mirrorball trophy in 2015. "I wanted to do this because I was inspired by my sister Bindi, who won Dancing With the Stars 10 years ago,” he recalled. “I remember coming to every live taping to watch her and thinking, ‘One day I have to do this.’”

Robert Irwin Follows in His Sister Bindi's Footsteps

Source: MEGA Robert Irwin revealed his mother, Terri Irwin, and older sister, Bindi Irwin, made the trek to be with him during filming.

Robert revealed his sister, 27, and their mother, Terri Irwin, also made the overseas trek to California to be by his side during taping. "We’re so tight-knit," he said of his family. “We’ve been together through thick and thin and really have each other’s backs. The biggest guiding light in my life is my mom. She is just the bravest, most steadfast, determined human being I’ve ever met.”

Robert Irwin Praised His Mother

Source: MEGA Robert Irwin praised his mother, Terri Irwin, for picking up the pieces after his father's death.