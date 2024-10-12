10 Bombshells From New Disney Book: From 'High School Musical' Drama to Demi Lovato's Mental Health Struggles and More

Ashley Spencer's new book Disney High: The Untold Story of the Rise and Fall of Disney Channel's Tween Empire delves into the lives and careers of former child stars as they made their way to the spotlight in the 2000s through the cable channel. The new material also highlights the vicissitudes of fortune before the young celebrities turned into household names.

One shocking part was about Zac Efron and his journey to score the lead role in the hit film series High School Musical.

"He didn't have any of that Hollywood polish at all," casting director Natalie Hart said of Efron. "It's sort of what endeared him to us, because he was just a good guy and a lovely kid."

Efron, who was only 17 at the time, did not make an instant, positive impression due to a gap between his teeth and his shaggy hair. He was also not a singer. Determined to get the role, he underwent a makeover and even worked on improving his vocals — although his voice ended up getting swapped out of the final film.

Shocked and hurt, Efron "was the only one deemed unsuitable to fulfill his singing duties . . . [Disney had put him] in an incredibly awkward position," said Spencer.