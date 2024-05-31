12 Shortest Actors in Hollywood: Verne Troyer, Danny DeVito and More
Patton Oswalt – 5'3"
Patton Oswalt may be shorter than other stars, but it hasn't stopped his career from taking off.
He marked his acting debut in a Seinfeld episode before starring in more shows, including Parks and Recreation, Kim Possible, Modern Family and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Oswalt, who is 5'3", currently appears in the hit TV series The Sandman after joining the cast of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.
Rob Schneider – 5'3"
Rob Schneider began his career as an actor and stand-up comedian in the 1980s. He notably became a cast member and writer for Saturday Night Live while working on other films and series.
The Daddy Daughter Trip star's latest project was in the 2023 animated musical film Leo.
Prince – 5'2"
For decades, Prince savored the success of his career as a musician and actor until his death in April 2016. Even after his passing, he has managed to touch people's hearts with his posthumous releases: Originals, Piano and a Microphone 1983 and Welcome 2 America, among others.
The Academy-winning singer was 5'2".
Danny DeVito – 4'10"
Danny DeVito has become one of the industry's notable stars. At 4'10", the Emmy-winning star has successfully starred in films and series like Taxi, The War of the Roses, Batman Returns, Matilda, and Jumanji: The Next Level.
He also dabbled in several voice roles over the years, from the 1997 film Hercules to the 2018 animated flick Smallfoot.
Peter Dinklage – 4'5"
Peter Dinklage, 54, has made his height — 4'5" — one of his best assets.
The Game of Thrones star has been open about the attention he receives.
"Being my size, I get second looks quite often. My whole life I've had stares," he told The Times. "Now there's an ownership to someone looking at me or approaching me. It's because of something positive. It's not just my size. It's the work I've done that has afforded them a second look."
According to The Guardian, Dinklage was born with achondroplasia, a form of skeletal dysplasia that causes shorter bones and stature.
Deep Roy – 4'4"
Standing at 4'4", Deep Roy received praise from fans when he played the roles of over 100 Oompa Loompas in the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. He also appeared in hit shows like Star Trek, Doctor Who and The X-Files.
Kiran Shah – 4'1"
Regarded by the Guinness World Records as the world's shortest stuntman, Kiran Shah has proven his acting skills in different blockbuster films. Over the years, he became part of hit flicks and often served as other actors' stunt doubles.
While he was born with a hormone deficiency, Shah called himself "perfectly formed" even when he "stopped growing."
"Without a great performance the character would neither be convincing nor entertaining to watch," Star Wars creature effects supervisor Neal Scanlan told CNN. "Kiran brings both of the above."
Shah shared, "I've been very lucky. (By) doing creature work I'm not typecast. I'm not playing me as a little guy – just a little guy. With creatures I can play anything I want; I can be anything I want."
Martin Klebba – 4'1"
Martin Klebba established his empire in the industry and portrayed iconic roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series and Project X.
Although his height is only 4'1", he has always stood larger than life. Klebba launched a nonprofit foundation, the Coalition for Dwarf Advocacy, to help people with the same condition as him.
"I've always been physically able to do a lot of stuff, so if I have to get something off a counter above me, either I use a small stool or I'll just climb up on the counter and grab it," he said of being independent. "My fiancée's average size, and my son's average size, so I don't want to alter my whole house, because the resale won't be very good unless we sell it to another little person."
Danny Woodburn – 3'11"
The 3'11" star Danny Woodburn starred in projects like Mirror Mirror and Seinfeld.
In his interview with The Post, he called out Huntsman's creators for casting average-sized actors to portray the role of dwarves.
"This is akin to Black face," he said. "If they were casting little people as the doctor on ER or the lawyer on The Good Wife, if it worked both ways, then I wouldn't have a beef with this. But it doesn't work that way."
Felix Silla – 3'11"
Felix Silla, who passed away in April 2021, was famous for his role as Cousin Itt on The Addams Family. His career spanned decades, with his name appearing on the credits of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi and Spaceballs.
Silla was 3'11".
Warwick Davis – 3'6"
Warwick Davis left an indelible mark in the Harry Potter film franchise when he portrayed the role of Professor Filius Flitwick and voiced Griphook.
Speaking with The Guardian, Davis opened up about his dwarfism.
"I don't think I ever noticed that I was short, there was never a moment when I woke up and thought 'my goodness, me, I am different to everyone else,'" he said. "But I suppose it is when you get to about eight or 10 years old, you start to notice the difference between yourself and your schoolmates, who are by that age about twice your height."
When Davis turned 11, he reportedly stood at 2'11" — but he never saw it as a problem. He shared he compensated with a bigger personality despite his condition.
Verne Troyer – 2'8"
Verne Troyer died by suicide through alcohol poisoning in 2018 at the age of 49, but the Austin Powers star left a lasting impression in the industry.
The Love Guru star assured everyone he had no problem with height jokes, though he was only 2'8". However, he reportedly was sick of receiving questions about his appearance.
"I am tired of it. That's in the past. I did it and I'm just moving on," Troyer said in an interview. "I had understanding and learning from that experience. It was not a great time in my life. I'm very happy right now."