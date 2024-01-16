10 TV Shows People Will Be Talking About in 2024: 'Griselda,' 'Bridgerton' and More

Lady Whistledown is back again in Season 3 of Bridgerton.

In December 2023, Netflix confirmed Bridgerton Season 3 will be released in two parts: the first four episodes drop on May 16 and the next four release on June 13. The next installment focuses on Lady Whistledown and Colin Bridgerton's romance.

The official synopsis reads:

"Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."