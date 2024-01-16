10 TV Shows People Will Be Talking About in 2024: 'Griselda,' 'Bridgerton' and More
True Detective: Night Country
HBO will formally present the fourth installment of the anthology series True Detective this year.
Titled True Detective: Night Country, the series — which premiered on January 14 — will serve as the first season without the original creator, Nic Pizzolatto. It follows the story of two Alaskan detectives who receive a mission to investigate the cause of the mysterious disappearances of the employees working at a research center.
Jodie Foster stars as Detective Liz Danvers, while Kali Reis plays Detective Evangeline Navarro's role.
The other cast members include John Hawkes, Fiona Shaw, Anna Lambe, Finn Bennett and Christopher Eccleston.
Griselda
Sofía Vergara will appear in the upcoming Netflix series, Griselda, as Griselda Blanco.
From Medellín, a mom and her three kids jet to Miami, where she becomes the leader of a drug empire in the area. Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martin Rodriguez, Alberto Guerra, Juliana Aidén Martinez and Vanessa Ferlito are part of the ensemble of cast members.
Griselda will release the first episode on January 25.
Masters of the Air
On January 26, Austin Butler will unleash his acting skills alongside Callum Turner, Nate Mann and Anthony Boyle in the John Shiban and John Orloff's war drama on Apple TV+ Masters of the Air.
Vanderpump Rules Season 11
The new explosive season of Vanderpump Rules will shock viewers even more.
Following rumors about its release, Bravo finally confirmed Vanderpump Rules Season 11's release date — Tuesday, January 30. Fans can expect the episodes to finally answer the questions from the previous season, like Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's current relationship and Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's status after the divorce.
One Day
Based on David Nicholls' novel of the same name, One Day chronicles the lives of Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley, who reunite on the same day every year. The upcoming TV series will follow the previous 2011 feature film adaptation starring Jim Sturgess and Anne Hathaway.
Bridgerton Season 3
Lady Whistledown is back again in Season 3 of Bridgerton.
In December 2023, Netflix confirmed Bridgerton Season 3 will be released in two parts: the first four episodes drop on May 16 and the next four release on June 13. The next installment focuses on Lady Whistledown and Colin Bridgerton's romance.
The official synopsis reads:
"Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."
Dune: Prophecy
Frank Herbert will expand the Dune universe through the TV series Dune: Prophecy.
Ten thousand years before the events shared in the 1965 novel, the upcoming show focuses on Valya and Tula Harkonnen, who established Bene Gesserit while fighting threats.
Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina and Shalom Brune-Franklin star in the flick.
Star Wars: The Acolyte
Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae will take his fans to a whole new level of experience in the Star Wars franchise flick The Acolyte.
Set at the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reconnects with the Jedi Master to investigate crimes that had happened around them. However, uncovering the truth is a tough job as forces threaten them more than they expected.
Amandla Stenberg also appears alongside Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dafnee Keen and Carrie-Anne Moss, among others.
Stranger Things Season 5
The Duffer Brothers announced in February 2022 the arrival of Stranger Things Season 5 when they unveiled the poster of Season 4.
"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things," they wrote in a statement. "At the time, we predicted the story would last four or five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you'll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."
While Netflix has yet to confirm the release date, media outlets predicted it would come out this year or early 2025.
Eric
Benedict Cumberbatch will transform into a puppeteer in the upcoming TV series Eric.
Set in the 1980s in New York, a puppeteer's 9-year-old kid goes missing, leaving the patriarch depending on substances. But after dealing with the issues, he starts believing he can find his son through his puppet named Eric.
The series will reportedly air in 2024.