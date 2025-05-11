Kristin Cavallari Reveals Harry Jowsey Sent Her 'Gigantic' D--- Picture in Wild New Series Teaser
Kristin Cavallari confessed that Harry Jowsey sent her a nude photo showcasing his "gigantic" p----- during the trailer for her much-anticipated series, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.
"I got a d--- pic from Harry, you guys," the 38-year-old reality star exclaimed to a raucous crowd alongside the 27-year-old Too Hot to Handle alum during a stop on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast tour back in March.
The trailer cuts to a hilarious moment of the Laguna Beach star sharing the scandalous snap with her best friend Justin Anderson while cruising in a car. Anderson's reaction was priceless as he screamed and snatched the phone from Cavallari, incredulously exclaiming how "gigantic" Jowsey's package really is.
But that wasn't the end of Jowsey's cameo! In another snippet, the two were seen backstage, where Jowsey playfully asked, "Will we see some t----, or no?" to which a giggling Cavallari responded, "Probably. H--- yeah!"
Cavallari isn't stopping there — her upcoming series promises star-studded appearances from other reality favorites like Craig Conover and Austin Kroll from Southern Charm, plus twins Nikki and Brie Garcia.
She took to Instagram to share the explosive trailer on May 5, prompting Jowsey to chime in with emoji-filled comments packed with quotation marks and exclamations, clearly embracing the buzz around their off-screen antics.
The nude photo revelation came during the wild Chicago stop of her podcast tour, with the blonde babe stating, "Chicago got wild!!!! Love my OG Laguna crew and my fave @harryjowsey," accompanied by a January photo dump on Instagram.
Fans first witnessed the sizzling chemistry between Kristin and Harry when he was a guest on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, revealing he was embracing celibacy at the time. "My dad died, and I was like, 'I'm not h------,'" he confessed, adding, "I love [s--]. It's great. It's awesome."
Kristin, ever the playful one, joked that she was about to "break" his no-s-- streak "tonight," which got a cheeky, "Right now," from Harry.
Listeners clearly adored their dynamic, flooding the comments section on their YouTube episode with praise. "Hands down, one of my fav episodes. You need to have Harry back in the future. He's so genuinely hilarious!!!" one fan gushed, while another echoed, "Aww love how Harry's always so vulnerable and authentic."
Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour premieres on E! on June 4 at 10 p.m.