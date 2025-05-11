The trailer cuts to a hilarious moment of the Laguna Beach star sharing the scandalous snap with her best friend Justin Anderson while cruising in a car. Anderson's reaction was priceless as he screamed and snatched the phone from Cavallari, incredulously exclaiming how "gigantic" Jowsey's package really is.

But that wasn't the end of Jowsey's cameo! In another snippet, the two were seen backstage, where Jowsey playfully asked, "Will we see some t----, or no?" to which a giggling Cavallari responded, "Probably. H--- yeah!"