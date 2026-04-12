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Sia Pushes Back at Critics Over Singer's Leaked $42,500-Month Child Support Deal: 'I Am the Only Parent Earning Income'

Photo of Sia.
Source: MEGA

Sia addressed backlash over her $42,500 monthly child support deal.

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April 12 2026, Published 8:32 a.m. ET

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Sia is pushing back after headlines spotlighted her $42,500-per-month child support agreement, offering a candid explanation for why she agreed to the deal, and what the past year has cost her.

“I’m a sober working mom trying to buy peace,” the singer wrote on X after the terms surfaced. “I have primary custody of our son and since i am the only parent earning income i still have to pay California’s incredibly high child support.”

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Image of The singer said she agreed to the terms to ‘buy peace.’
Source: MEGA

The singer said she agreed to the terms to ‘buy peace.’

The agreement, filed in Los Angeles, requires Sia to make the monthly payments to her estranged husband, Daniel Bernad, while also covering private school tuition, healthcare, extracurricular costs, and maintaining a $5 million life insurance policy for their son.

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Why the Number Is So High

Image of An expert said high payments are common in high-income cases.
Source: UNSPLASH

An expert said high payments are common in high-income cases.

To many observers, the figure raised eyebrows, but experts say it’s not unusual in ultra-high-net-worth cases.

“At first blush this $42,500 monthly child support figure seems pretty high, even for a famous musician,” says Robert Wallack, founder of The Wallack Firm, who specializes in celebrity and high-net-worth family law but was not involved in the case.

Under California law, child support is calculated by factoring both parents’ incomes as well as their percentage of parenting time, “but in high income cases, the Court has discretion to depart from the standard formula and consider the parent’s lifestyles and the child’s standard of living,” Wallack explains. “In ultra-high-net-worth cases, children are often accustomed to very privileged lifestyles, which end up being reflected in very large child support awards.”

Notably, however, the child support figure in this case wasn’t imposed by a judge, but agreed to between the parties.

“This is not uncommon with celebrities,” Wallack says. “There is often significant psychic value in avoiding or ending these battles.”

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Image of Sia retained primary custody of her son.
Source: MEGA

Sia retained primary custody of her son.

Sia echoed that sentiment directly, framing the settlement as a strategic decision rather than a legal defeat.

“This has been a horrific year but it taught me how to navigate incredibly difficult situations, prioritize my family and not absorb other people’s negativity,” she wrote, adding, “To err is human, to forgive is divine.”

Court filings show the couple shares joint legal custody of their son, while Sia maintains primary physical custody.

‘Trying to Buy Peace’

Image of Sia sparked attention after posting, 'good dads get jobs.'
Source: MEGA

Sia sparked attention after posting, 'good dads get jobs.'

Bernad had previously sought more than $250,000 a month in spousal support, arguing that he had left his position as an oncologist at her request and his license had since expired. He also made allegations about Sia’s previous substance use making her an unfit parent, which she denied. Investigations into related claims were ultimately closed without charges.

In a follow-up post on X, Sia appeared to take a pointed swipe at her ex, writing, “good dads get jobs.”

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