First Sighting Of Octomom's Octuplets In 100 Days As They Celebrate First Day Of 8th Grade

They grow up so fast! On Wednesday, August 17, Nadya Suleman, better known to the world as "Octomom," shared a photo of her octuplets before they headed off to their first day of eighth grade.

The cute pic showed the 13-year-old kids — Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai — lined up in front of the garage with their backpacks strapped on.