What Is Ryan Seacrest's Net Worth? How The Legendary 'American Idol' Host Made His Millions

Back in 2002, when Seacrest first snagged the hosting role in American Idol, he was reportedly earning a humble $5 million a year, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Fast forward to 2009, and he renegotiated his contract to a jaw-dropping $15 million. But it didn't stop there — by 2011, his annual salary skyrocketed to an astounding $45 million!

Today, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Seacrest could be pulling in around a whopping $75 million annually from a multitude of business ventures. With over two decades as the face of American Idol, it seems he's firmly planted, with no intention of walking away anytime soon.

"Sometimes I'm comforting #IDOL contestants, sometimes I'm celebrating with them … and other times, I'm just entertaining them with how bad I am at everything except hosting," he shared in a heartfelt Instagram post back in March, just as the show aired.