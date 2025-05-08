Simon Cowell Admits He 'Worries About Money' Despite Having a Huge Net Worth

“I always worry about money because I think you have to in a way,” he said on the “How to Fail” podcast. “You think about Covid as an example.”

“I remember reading it for the first time on a website, and I don't read a lot of stuff on social media, but I'd heard about it, so I was curious,” he recalled. “Second day, the story got bigger to a point where I actually phoned my partner and I said ‘I don't like the look of this, I have a horrible feeling it's going to be like that movie Contagion, and I think we need to get all of our shows into production around the world quicker this year.’ And we did.”