Family Affair! Simon Cowell Graces 'America's Got Talent' Finale Red Carpet With Fiancée & Son
A family affair! Earlier this week, American Idol icon Simon Cowell enjoyed night on the town with his family, stepping out with fianceé Lauren Silverman and their 8-year-old son, Eric.
On Tuesday, September 14, the famously candid reality judge hit the red carpet for the Season 17 finale of his show America’s Got Talent at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif., with his famous family in tow.
The father-son duo kept it cool and casual during their time on the carpet. While Eric opted for a blue collared t-shirt and blue jeans, completing the look with a pair of white and blue Nike sneakers, his famous father stuck to his signature look, sporting a black t-shirt with matching pants and a pair of glossy dress shoes.
Meanwhile, Silverman sported a more glamorous look while posing for the photogs. She paired a red, one-shoulder gown with strappy high-heeled sandals and subtle earrings, her long dark hair worn straight for the star-studded event.
Last winter, Cowell, 62, and Silverman, 45, took their decade-spanning romance to the next level when the music mogul popped the question during a vacation to Barbados, where the pair first met in 2004.
"They are both super happy," an unnamed insider dished at the time of their engagement, which took place during a Christmas Eve beach walk. "They've been together a long time now and adore each other so it's not a huge surprise to their close friends."
Yet, according to another source claiming to be close with the couple, it seems the fairy tale proposal may have been a last-ditch effort to save their long-term romance.
"Around Christmas I know that she was talking about it, and he was refusing," they spilled of the couple’s allegedly frank marriage discussions. "They had reached a difficult point in the relationship — you might call it a crisis. There was misery."
The insider also implied there may have been an ultimatum at play. "Perhaps she had made it clear that she was not going to stick around unless they got married," they explained.