Family Affair! Simon Cowell Graces 'America's Got Talent' Finale Red Carpet With Fiancée & Son

Last winter, Cowell, 62, and Silverman, 45, took their decade-spanning romance to the next level when the music mogul popped the question during a vacation to Barbados, where the pair first met in 2004.

"They are both super happy," an unnamed insider dished at the time of their engagement, which took place during a Christmas Eve beach walk. "They've been together a long time now and adore each other so it's not a huge surprise to their close friends."

Yet, according to another source claiming to be close with the couple, it seems the fairy tale proposal may have been a last-ditch effort to save their long-term romance.