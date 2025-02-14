Simon Cowell 'Genuinely' Thought 'Britain's Got Talent' Contestant Was Trying to 'Kill' Him Before Safety Team 'Stopped' Audition

In a new interview, the TV judge recalled a terrifying audition in which he laid on the ground blindfolded while a man whacked watermelons right next to his head.

"It’s that feeling when you kind of think somebody doesn't want you on the show anymore. It was that. It was the closest, genuinely, where I'm thinking, 'they actually want to kill me,'" the dad-of-one insisted during a press day for the upcoming season. "And I swear to God, that's how I felt because this guy got really nervous and he'd slipped and was shaking as he was smashing these watermelons."

The star said the safety team 'saved my life' when they stopped the audition.

"Thank God, they saved my life," the American Idol alum, 65, confessed. "When you’re up there, you’re immersed in it and then you go home and think, ‘that s--- is dark, I nearly got killed twelve times.'"

"Even with St. John's Ambulance — I don't know what they would've done — but in the wings it was so precarious because it was melon they were smashing, so the water was everywhere," costar Amanda Holden, 53, added. "Any kind of safety that there must have been was out the window. It was very hard to watch."

Fellow judge Alesha Dixon, 46, felt the same, spilling, "We were genuinely worried. I realized how much I cared about you, Simon!"

"Please don't do that again," she begged. "It is funny though, the hardest acts to watch end up being the most entertaining to watch back."