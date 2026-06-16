Simone Biles Goes Makeup-Free as She Poses in Plunging Red Swimsuit After Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photo
June 16 2026, Published 12:17 p.m. ET
Simone Biles just stuck the landing, and this time, it had nothing to do with a vault.
The most decorated gymnast of all time is taking a well-earned breather, and she's doing it in style. On Monday, June 15, Biles, 29, debuted a show-stopping look in a double Instagram story, offering fans a glimpse of what appears to be a sun-soaked getaway alongside her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens of the Indianapolis Colts, 30.
Red Hot and Relaxed
Biles kept her accessories minimal but intentional, pairing the fiery one-piece with a stunning gold-and-pearl lariat necklace and a pair of trendy sunglasses that let the swimsuit do exactly what it was meant to do: steal the show.
Meanwhile, her husband leaned fully into laid-back vacation mode, rocking a bucket hat, sunglasses, a long-sleeve shirt, swim trunks and a fanny pack, proving he is definitely winning in the comfort department.
The Olympic gold medalist and NFL player have been one of sports' most beloved power couples since first crossing paths back in 2020.
Swiped Right on Forever
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The two met on the exclusive celebrity dating app Raya. Owens has since shared that it was Biles who made the first move, sliding into his messages and kicking off what would become one of the most talked-about romances in sports.
From a dating app exchange to a lifetime commitment, the couple first made their relationship official before tying the knot in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Texas in April 2023. The couple followed up their low-key nuptials with a breathtaking destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, surrounded by the people they love the most.
Cherry on Top
And while the Cabo sunshine and couple goals were certainly enough to send the internet into a frenzy, fans couldn't help but notice that Biles was looking a little different in that plunging red one-piece.
Back in October and November of 2025, the gymnastics legend had set social media ablaze with a pair of cryptic cherry emoji posts that had followers connecting the dots and running wild in the comments.
"I’ve had three plastic surgeries and two of them, you would never be able to tell," she teased in a TikTok video at the time.
While Biles never flat-out confirmed she got her assets done, the talented athlete let the little red fruit do all the talking and left fans to draw their own conclusions.
But if the cherry emoji left anything to the imagination, the plunging neckline of her scarlet swimsuit left considerably less. Whatever fans had been speculating for months appeared to be on full display.