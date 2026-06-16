NEWS Simone Biles Goes Makeup-Free as She Poses in Plunging Red Swimsuit After Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photo Source: MEGA,@simonebiles/instagram Simone Biles took to Instagram with a fresh face and a daring swimsuit. Olivia Callanan June 16 2026, Published 12:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Simone Biles just stuck the landing, and this time, it had nothing to do with a vault. The most decorated gymnast of all time is taking a well-earned breather, and she's doing it in style. On Monday, June 15, Biles, 29, debuted a show-stopping look in a double Instagram story, offering fans a glimpse of what appears to be a sun-soaked getaway alongside her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens of the Indianapolis Colts, 30.

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Red Hot and Relaxed

Source: @simonebiles/instagram Simone Biles left little to the imagination in a new Instagram story.

Biles kept her accessories minimal but intentional, pairing the fiery one-piece with a stunning gold-and-pearl lariat necklace and a pair of trendy sunglasses that let the swimsuit do exactly what it was meant to do: steal the show. Meanwhile, her husband leaned fully into laid-back vacation mode, rocking a bucket hat, sunglasses, a long-sleeve shirt, swim trunks and a fanny pack, proving he is definitely winning in the comfort department. The Olympic gold medalist and NFL player have been one of sports' most beloved power couples since first crossing paths back in 2020.

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Swiped Right on Forever

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Source: MEGA The couple, who married in 2023, first connected on Raya in 2020 after Simone Biles made the first move.

The two met on the exclusive celebrity dating app Raya. Owens has since shared that it was Biles who made the first move, sliding into his messages and kicking off what would become one of the most talked-about romances in sports. From a dating app exchange to a lifetime commitment, the couple first made their relationship official before tying the knot in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Texas in April 2023. The couple followed up their low-key nuptials with a breathtaking destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, surrounded by the people they love the most.

Cherry on Top

Source: MEGA Whatever Simone Biles has been up to, the red swimsuit said everything the emoji wouldn't.