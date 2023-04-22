Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Marries NFL Pro Jonathan Owens In Courthouse Wedding
Cheers to the newlyweds!
On Saturday, April 22, record shattering gymnast Simone Biles and the NFL safety Jonathan Owens tied the knot in an adorable courthouse ceremony.
"I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍," the 26-year-old captioned her Instagram post showing off the big day.
The upload pictured the bride and broom walking out of the courthouse hand-in-hand. Owens held his fist up in celebration as Biles looked up lovingly at her hubby. The football star wore a tailored beige suit with a white button down and white loafers, meanwhile, the Olympian wore a V-neck white gown with a ruffled skirt.
Biles also posted another carousel from the exciting day that she paired with the caption, "I never knew a love so deep🤍." This group of images were all black and white and showed the couple on a roof with the skyline in the background.
The public flooded the seven-time Olympic medalist’s comment section gushing over the duo.
"Screaming CONGRATULATIONS all the way from Florida 😍❤️🙌🔥 Soooo happy for you two. Make it last forever 🙏🏽🙏🏾," one user wrote, while another said, "LFG🤞🏾🤞🏾."
Another person penned, "Congrats Mr. And Mrs. Owens. All of the shots are beautiful but it’s the last shot for me 😍So beautiful. May you guys have an eternity of love and happiness ❤️."
"Everyone everywhere wishing you a life full of happiness. You both look so radiant 😍" a fourth person said, while a fifth added, "Oh Simone! You look so happy!! I am over the moon for you two!!!"
Famous singer-songwriter John Legend even left Biles a message, saying, "Congratulations!!" Meanwhile, rapper G-Eazy wrote, "CONGRAAAAATS!!!"
As OK! previously reported, the lovebirds announced their engagement via Instagram in February 2022. Owens got down on one knee in a stunning Valentine’s Day proposal.
"THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote February 15. "I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎@jowens_3."
The Houston Texans player replied to the post, saying, "Ready for forever with you ❤️."
Prior to their engagement, the two athletes were together less than two years, with the pair becoming official in August 2020.