Simone Biles Confesses to 3 Recent Plastic Surgeries — But Insists 'You Would Never Be Able to Tell'

Simone Biles is confessing to going under the knife. “I’ve had three plastic surgeries and two of them, you would never be able to tell,” Biles, 28, explained in a video shared to her TikTok account, encouraging her followers to “guess” what she had done.

Simone Biles Revealed 3 Plastic Surgery Procedures

Source: @simonebiles/TikTok Simone Biles confessed to three plastic surgery procedures.

The Olympic gold medalist shared the “fun facts” in an “un-get ready with me” video, sparking a flurry of guesses in the comments section. “The girls are done?” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, "B-----, skinny bbl, and eye lift or skin tightening? I’m literally guessing bc i can’t tell lol.”

Simone Biles Alluded to a B----- Augmentation

Source: @simonebiles/Instagram Simone Biles hinted at a b---- augmentation by using the cherries emoji.

The gymnast replied directly to the comment, revealing the surgeries and the motivations behind two of them. "🍒, lower bleph because I had THE WORST eye bags & ear lobe — my earring got ripped out when I was younger," wrote the gymnastics star. Biles seemingly alluded to a b--- job by using the cherries emoji, but confirmed a lower blepharoplasty and earlobe surgery. A blepharoplasty is a surgical procedure that enhances the appearance of the eyelids, per The Cleveland Clinic.

Simone Biles Hinted at B---- Augmentation in October

Source: @simonebiles/Instagram Simone Biles appeared to hint at a b----- augmentation in a video posted in October.

This was the second time Biles appeared to hint at a possible b----- augmentation using the cherries emoji. In a video shared on October 15, the gymnast executed a series of backflips on a massive trampoline, using on-screen text to tease the cosmetic surgery. "First flip - in a year - at the new home - with new 🍒" she wrote over the post, formatted as a bulleted list. Biles has been keeping busy as she supports her husband, Jonathan Owens, during his NFL season. She was recently asked about her interest in competing in the 2028 Olympics after making history at the Paris Games in 2024.

Simone Biles Addressed 2028 Olympic Games

Source: @simonebiles/Instagram Simone Biles played coy when asked about competing at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.