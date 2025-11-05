or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Simone Biles
OK LogoNEWS

Simone Biles Confesses to 3 Recent Plastic Surgeries — But Insists 'You Would Never Be Able to Tell'

Photo of Simone Biles
Source: MEGA; @simonebiles/TikTok

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles confessed to undergoing three plastic surgeries but told her followers that they would 'never be able to tell.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles is confessing to going under the knife.

“I’ve had three plastic surgeries and two of them, you would never be able to tell,” Biles, 28, explained in a video shared to her TikTok account, encouraging her followers to “guess” what she had done.

Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles Revealed 3 Plastic Surgery Procedures

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Simone Biles confessed to three plastic surgery procedures.
Source: @simonebiles/TikTok

Simone Biles confessed to three plastic surgery procedures.

The Olympic gold medalist shared the “fun facts” in an “un-get ready with me” video, sparking a flurry of guesses in the comments section.

“The girls are done?” one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another user added, "B-----, skinny bbl, and eye lift or skin tightening? I’m literally guessing bc i can’t tell lol.”

Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles Alluded to a B----- Augmentation

Photo of Simone Biles hinted at a b---- augmentation by using the cherries emoji.
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles hinted at a b---- augmentation by using the cherries emoji.

The gymnast replied directly to the comment, revealing the surgeries and the motivations behind two of them.

"🍒, lower bleph because I had THE WORST eye bags & ear lobe — my earring got ripped out when I was younger," wrote the gymnastics star.

Biles seemingly alluded to a b--- job by using the cherries emoji, but confirmed a lower blepharoplasty and earlobe surgery. A blepharoplasty is a surgical procedure that enhances the appearance of the eyelids, per The Cleveland Clinic.

MORE ON:
Simone Biles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles Hinted at B---- Augmentation in October

Photo of Simone Biles appeared to hint at a b----- augmentation in a video posted in October.
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles appeared to hint at a b----- augmentation in a video posted in October.

This was the second time Biles appeared to hint at a possible b----- augmentation using the cherries emoji. In a video shared on October 15, the gymnast executed a series of backflips on a massive trampoline, using on-screen text to tease the cosmetic surgery.

"First flip - in a year - at the new home - with new 🍒" she wrote over the post, formatted as a bulleted list.

Biles has been keeping busy as she supports her husband, Jonathan Owens, during his NFL season. She was recently asked about her interest in competing in the 2028 Olympics after making history at the Paris Games in 2024.

Simone Biles Addressed 2028 Olympic Games

Photo of Simone Biles played coy when asked about competing at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles played coy when asked about competing at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

"Everyone likes to talk about L.A. and what that road looks like for me," she told an audience in Argentina. "So, currently, I am taking some time off from the gym because I think it's really important that your physical health matches your mental health.”

Although she noted she’s “not sure what 2028 looks like for her,” she would be present at the Los Angeles games in “some capacity.”

"I just don’t know right now if it’s on the floor or in the stands," she clarified. "But I definitely want to go and be a part of that movement."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.