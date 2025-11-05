Simone Biles Confesses to 3 Recent Plastic Surgeries — But Insists 'You Would Never Be Able to Tell'
Nov. 5 2025, Published 5:33 a.m. ET
Simone Biles is confessing to going under the knife.
“I’ve had three plastic surgeries and two of them, you would never be able to tell,” Biles, 28, explained in a video shared to her TikTok account, encouraging her followers to “guess” what she had done.
Simone Biles Revealed 3 Plastic Surgery Procedures
The Olympic gold medalist shared the “fun facts” in an “un-get ready with me” video, sparking a flurry of guesses in the comments section.
“The girls are done?” one fan wrote.
Meanwhile, another user added, "B-----, skinny bbl, and eye lift or skin tightening? I’m literally guessing bc i can’t tell lol.”
Simone Biles Alluded to a B----- Augmentation
The gymnast replied directly to the comment, revealing the surgeries and the motivations behind two of them.
"🍒, lower bleph because I had THE WORST eye bags & ear lobe — my earring got ripped out when I was younger," wrote the gymnastics star.
Biles seemingly alluded to a b--- job by using the cherries emoji, but confirmed a lower blepharoplasty and earlobe surgery. A blepharoplasty is a surgical procedure that enhances the appearance of the eyelids, per The Cleveland Clinic.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Simone Biles Hinted at B---- Augmentation in October
This was the second time Biles appeared to hint at a possible b----- augmentation using the cherries emoji. In a video shared on October 15, the gymnast executed a series of backflips on a massive trampoline, using on-screen text to tease the cosmetic surgery.
"First flip - in a year - at the new home - with new 🍒" she wrote over the post, formatted as a bulleted list.
Biles has been keeping busy as she supports her husband, Jonathan Owens, during his NFL season. She was recently asked about her interest in competing in the 2028 Olympics after making history at the Paris Games in 2024.
Simone Biles Addressed 2028 Olympic Games
"Everyone likes to talk about L.A. and what that road looks like for me," she told an audience in Argentina. "So, currently, I am taking some time off from the gym because I think it's really important that your physical health matches your mental health.”
Although she noted she’s “not sure what 2028 looks like for her,” she would be present at the Los Angeles games in “some capacity.”
"I just don’t know right now if it’s on the floor or in the stands," she clarified. "But I definitely want to go and be a part of that movement."